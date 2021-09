CHAPEL HILL, NC (7News) — The Virginia Cavaliers have had a perfect start to the 2021 season. Virginia beat William & Mary 44-0 in week one and Illinois 42-14 in week 2. Now, in week 3, Virginia will match up against their toughest opponent yet, No. 21 North Carolina. Virginia will head to Chapel Hill this weekend to play in the game known as the "South's Oldest Rivalry."