Washington report card: How we graded the WFT in win vs. Giants

The Washington Football Team defeated the New York Giants, 30-29, on Thursday night to move to 1-1 on the season.

It was a close game throughout, but the Giants missed multiple chances to take control of the game, leaving the door open for Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke to bring his team back.

The Giants were up 23-20 in the fourth quarter when wide receiver Darius Slayton failed to haul in a long pass from quarterback Daniel Jones that would’ve likely put the game out of reach. New York settled for a field goal.

Heinicke would lead two scoring drives for Washington in the final minutes to lead the Football Team to their first win of the young season.

Here’s how we graded each position group.

Quarterback

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This was one of the best quarterback performances in years from a Washington quarterback. Heinicke did a little bit of everything. He used his legs to buy time, attacked down the field, spread the ball around and showed he has the clutch gene.

Grade: A

Running back

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) gesturing as he scores a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Antonio Gibson was good in this game. He just wasn’t used enough. He carried the ball 13 times for 69 yards. He averaged over five yards per carry, but did not receive enough opportunities.

J.D. McKissic had a major impact on this game. He scored one TD on the ground and had five receptions for 83 yards. His 56-yard reception in the fourth quarter set up the initial go-ahead score.

Grade: A-

Wide receiver

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts during the first half against the New York Giants at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin was fantastic, catching 11 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. He beat a Pro Bowl corner all game. He caught everything, ran strong routes and opened up things for the other receivers.

Adam Humphries caught seven passes for 44 yards. Not great numbers, but they do not tell the entire story. Humphries was reliable. His play on the final drive to get out of bounds was huge.

Dyami Brown caught three passes for 34 yards. His first catch was outstanding. He went up high for the reception and it went for 22 yards.

Grade: A-

Tight end

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones catches fourth quarter touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (22) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Logan Thomas caught five passes for 45 yards. He was as dependable as ever. He needs to be more involved in future weeks down the field.

Ricky Seals-Jones made his first catch for Washington and it could not have come at a better time. It was a beautiful 19-yard touchdown from Heinicke to give Washington a 27-26 lead.

That catch alone gives this group an A.

Grade: A

Offensive line

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

I thought there was a lot more good than bad on Thursday. The bad was right tackle Sam Cosmi committing two penalties, one of which was very costly. He is struggling in the first two games, but it will benefit him later in the season.

This group was strong in run blocking, but Washington didn’t run the ball a lot. And, most importantly, they kept Heinicke relatively clean. He was sacked just once, and it was on Washington’s opening position. That is terrific, considering he dropped back to pass 47 times.

Grade: B+

Defensive line

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates with Washington Football Team defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) after a sack against the New York Giants in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start by saying how fantastic defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was. He finished with six tackles, including three for loss and two sacks. Allen was dominant inside.

Defensive end Montez Sweat had a pair of pressures, including one sack. Through two games, Sweat has been more consistent than Chase Young. Young did not make an impact in the passing game for the second consecutive week.

Grade: B-

Linebacker

Washington Football Team linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Overall, a better performance than last week. Cole Holcomb was active. Jon Bostic made one terrific play that resulted in lost yardage. Outside of that, he remains a liability, especially against the pass.

Rookie Jamin Davis continues to get better. He played 27 snaps on Thursday. He was good. He made one play inside the five-yard that saved four points when he tackled New York receiver Sterling Shepard.

Grade: B-

Secondary

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) looses control of the ball while being covered by Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

This was Washington’s worst unit on Thursday. Yes, the front could’ve applied more pressure, but the team did get more pressure as a whole. The secondary had far too many miscommunications.

The one that stands out did not end up costing Washington. Darius Slayton was wide open in the end zone and dropped the ball. Cornerback William Jackson III let Slayton because he expected help. He didn’t get it. Cannot have that happen.

Kendall Fuller and Jackson were each beaten several times. Benjamin St-Juste was solid.

Grade: D+

Special teams

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team place kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) celebrates with Washington Football Team punter Tress Way (5) after making a game winning field goal on the final play against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Hopkins won the game with a 43-yard field goal. It was his second attempt as Dexter Lawrence bailed him out by being offside. Hopkins has to make that kick if he is going to keep his job. Fortunately, it didn’t matter.

Tress Way was outstanding, averaging 50 yards per punt.

DeAndre Carter has brought juice to the return game.

This group deserves a strong grade. After all, Hopkins did kick the game-winner.

Grade: A-