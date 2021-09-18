CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Cardale Jones Reacts To Ohio State’s Coaching Changes

By Matt Hladik
 6 days ago
Cardale Jones is never shy about weighing in on what’s going on with his alma mater. The former Ohio State quarterback had some thoughts on the changes the team made today. Prior to this afternoon’s game against Tulsa, the Buckeyes moved defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs into the press box and shifted defensive secondary coach Matt Barnes down to the field level. The change comes after Ohio State struggled on defense in its first two games.

