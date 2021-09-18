Look: Cardale Jones Reacts To Ohio State’s Coaching Changes

With the first month of the 2021 college football season almost over, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard has some serious concerns about three of the biggest programs in the country. During an appearance on “Keyshaw, JWill and Max,” Howard was asked about the recent struggles for Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. He believes Clemson and Ohio State haven’t been nearly as dominant as we’re accustomed to seeing because of their inexperience at quarterback.

