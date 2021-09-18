CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame football: Irish need to stop being obvious with Tyler Buchner

By Brad Weiss
Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame football team is once again rotating quarterbacks, but they need to stop being so obvious with true freshman Tyler Buchner. The Notre Dame football team went into their matchup against Purdue with a 2-0 record, though the wins have not been easy to come by. They had to work overtime against Florida State, and then barely beat a MAC school at home last weekend, so we knew that this matchup against the BOilermakers was going to be a tough one.

