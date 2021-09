A teen was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side. The 18-year-old was walking about 12:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, Chicago police said. He was shot in the arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition wasn’t known.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO