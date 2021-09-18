Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It's game day in Florida as Alabama returns to Gainesville for the first time since 2011.

It's the conference opener and first true road game for the Crimson Tide.

Join in on the discussion on the LIVE UPDATES thread on the BamaCentral message board.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Fourth Quarter

Final: Alabama 31, Florida 29

Emory Jones is sacked to end the game. Alabama holds on for the win.

Burnip on to punt. Fair catch made with four seconds left. Florida will have one shot at a hail mary or lateral to win it.

McClellan is short of the first down, but Florida has no way to stop the clock. Alabama takes a timeout with 10 seconds left.

The Gators use their last timeout with 55 seconds left.

McClellan runs it for five yards, and Florida uses its second timeout with 58 seconds left in the game.

Robinson picks up the first down. Huge for Alabama.

Clock is being kept on the field. Alabama takes a timeout prior to third down. There is 1:36 left in the game according to the on-field referee.

Brian Robinson Jr. has a three-yard run on first down, and the clock is stopped for an injury to Brenton Cox Jr. from Florida. It will be second-and-seven with 2:59 remaining.

And the kickoff is a touchback. Alabama gets the ball on the 25 with 3:10 left in the game and a two-point lead.

Florida outgaining Alabama on the ground 244-73.

A 17-yard touchdown run from Dameon Pierce gets the Gators within two, but the two-point conversion is no good. Alabama holds onto the lead. Alabama 31, Florida 29. 3:10 4Q

Alabama leaves receivers open over the middle on back-to-back plays, and Florida is back in the Alabama red zone.

The Gators pick up 17 yards on third down, just shy of the first down. On fourth-and-two, Jones completes a short pass for the first down.

Jones fumbles the handoff on second down but falls back on top of it. Long third down coming up for Florida.

After a false start, Mathis and Anderson team up for a tackle for loss. Second-and-17 upcoming for Florida.

On the next play, Emory Jones runs it for 14 yards and a first down into Alabama territory.

Another missed tackle by the Alabama defense leads to a Florida first down.

Will Reichard's 24-yard field goal is good. Alabama settles for the field goal, and Florida keeps it within one score. Alabama 31, Florida 23. 9:25 4Q

On fourth-and-goal, Alabama is called for a false start, the ninth penalty of the game. The field goal unit is now on to kick.

On second-and-goal from the one, Alabama attempts a pass to Robbie Ouzts that goes over his head. It's got by Latu, but he is out of bounds. The Crimson Tide can't punch it in on third down. Fourth-and-goal coming up after a Florida timeout.

Young narrowly escapes pressure and converts on third down to Cameron Latu. First and goal for Alabama from the Florida two.

Young completes a pass to Metchie for a first down, but it is called back for a holding penalty.

Bryce Young scrambles to the Florida 19 for the first down, his best run of the day.

On third-and-seven, and a pass intended for Metchie, a pass interference call on Florida extends the Alabama drive.

The first play of the fourth quarter is a completion to JoJo Earle for a first down. His first catch of the day.

Third Quarter

End of the third quarter: Alabama 28, Florida 23. Stats below

On the last play of the third quarter, McClellan runs for two yards.

Jameson Williams returns the kickoff to the 30-yard line.

Alabama really having trouble stopping the run. The Gators are now up to 210 yards on the ground.

Florida converted two key third-downs on that 99-yard drive. One from their own one-yard line, and another on third-and-10 in the Alabama red zone. Now it is once again Alabama's turn to respond.

Emory Jones runs it in for five yards and a Florida touchdown that caps a 99-yard drive. The PAT is good. Alabama 28, Florida 23. 0:29 3Q

On third-and-nine, Armour-Davis gives up a first down to Xzavier Henderson. Florida now down to the Alabama five yard line.

Well, Byron Young has something to say about. He has a four-yard TFL of Wright on first down.

The Crimson Tide defense has no answer for Wright right now. He runs for 11 yards and another first down.

The Alabama defense misses more tackles and Wright runs it for 16 yards on first down.

Florida tight end Kemore Gamble was injured on the play, but he walks off the field under his own ability.

Wright runs it for 30 yards up the middle on second down. First down Florida.

On third-and-10 from their own one-yard line, Jones converts on a pass to Nay'Quan Wright.

The fair catch was not made by the Florida returner and the ball rolled out of bounds at the one yard line. The Gators will have to start the drive deep in their own territory.

In the second quarter, Robinson had two carries for one yard. On that touchdown drive, he carried the ball four times for 25 yards and the touchdown.

After Florida opens the half with an impressive drive, the Crimson Tide answers with an impressive drive of their own- 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:47.

And on fourth down, Robinson walks into the end zone untouched. Touchdown Alabama. Reichard's PAT is good. Alabama 28, Florida 16. 4:33 3Q

After review, the runner is ruled short. Fourth down coming up for Alabama.

Alabama converts on third-and-eight with a pass from Young to McClellan. The play is under review.

Slade Bolden drops a pass completely wide open in the end zone on second down. Big third down coming up for Alabama.

After review, it's a first down for Alabama from the 12-yard line.

Young completes a pass to Cameron Latu on third down. Initially marked short of first down, but the play is under review.

After a six-yard gain from Brian Robinson Jr. on first down, Alabama is called for its second false start of the drive.

A defensive pass interference on Florida extends the drive. First down Alabama from the 23.

Young almost has a pass intercepted and now it's third-and-12 from the Florida 30.

On third down, Brian Robinson Jr. powers through the defense for Alabama's first first down since the first quarter.

Alabama's first possession of the second half begins with a rush for no gain and a false start. Second-and-15 for Alabama.

It is once again really loud in the Swamp.

An impressive drive by the Florida offense to open the half. They go 75 yards down the field in 10 plays and 4:40. Now we'll see how the Alabama offense responds.

On fourth a short, Florida punches it in for a three-yard touchdown. The extra point is good this time. Alabama 21, Florida 16. 10:20 3Q.

The Gators have marched methodically down the field and now have it inside the Alabama 10-yard line on the opening drive of the third quarter.

The second half begins with Josh Jobe's second pass interference and a Florida first down.

Halftime Notes

Florida will get the ball to start the second half.

This was the first time Alabama failed to score in a quarter since the third quarter of the SEC Championship game.

Florida outgained Alabama 119-3 in the second quarter, but only added six points on the board.

Second Quarter

No. 1 Alabama leads No. 11 Florida 21-9 at halftime. First half stats below.

And that's the end of the first half. After looking unstoppable in the first quarter, the Alabama offense has back-to-back-to-back three-and-outs.

Even though Alabama has all three timeouts, I don't anticipate them doing anything super risky here.

Will Anderson with another TFL on third down. Gators forced to punt again. JoJo Earle back to receive for the first time.

Drew Sanders with a big TFL. Third and really long coming up for Florida.

Phidarian Mathis sacks Jones on first down. Second-and-12 coming up for Florida.

Young completes the pass to Metchie on third down, but it's not enough for a first down. Alabama forced to punt for the third possession in a row. It's the loudest in the stadium that it's been since the opening drive.

Bryce Young holds on to the ball for a little to long and is sacked for a three-yard loss on second down.

Some jawing near the sideline after the kickoff return, but coaches manage to stop anything before it can start.

With a big gap up the middle and a couple of missed tackles by Alabama defenders, Malik Davis runs it in for a 26-yard Florida touchdown. The PAT is no good, wide to the right. Alabama 21, Florida 9. 6:34 2Q

A six-play, 79-yard touchdown drive for the Gators. Brings a little life back into the stadium in the second quarter.

Josh Jobe called for pass interference on fourth down to extend the Florida drive.

Florida fans are booing the playcalling of a quarterback draw on third down. Gators going for it on fourth down.

Emory Jones stays in the pocket, withstands the pressure and delivers a 30-yard completion to Keon Zipperer.

It looked like Young had the room to run for the first down on that third down play, but he instead threw it deep to John Metchie III in double coverage.

Another three-and-out for the Alabama offense after a Jase McClellan run on first down and then back-to-back incompletions. Defensive back Kaair Elam for Florida was shaken up on the play.

Henry To'oTo'o stays with his assignment on the option play and comes up with a stop on third down for the Crimson Tide. Florida is on to punt and Slade Bolden is back deep to receive for Alabama.

Florida starting right tackle Jean Delance is down on the field being attended to by trainers after the first down play. He limps off the field under his own power but heads straight for the medical tent on the sideline.

It's a season long 48-yard punt for Burnip. Florida will start from their own 21 with 11:35 left in the first half.

And after another incompletion, Alabama will have to punt for the first time today. James Burnip on to punt.

Bryce Young is called for intentional grounding on first down and then an incompletion attempt to JoJo Earle leads to a third-and-long.

Will Anderson brings the pressure and Brian Branch tips the ball for an incompletion on fourth down for the Gators. Alabama takes over on downs.

The Gators use their third and final timeout prior to the fourth down play.

Florida contemplating going for it on fourth-and-three from the Alabama 37.

First Quarter

Alabama leads 21-3 after one quarter. The Crimson Tide only rushed the ball five times but had success with Brian Robinson. Bryce Young had an exception first quarter, consistently handling pressure in his face. Young was 12-16 for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Emory Jones runs the ball on the option and picks up a Gator first down on the last play of the first quarter.

Brian Robinson jukes a defender and runs it in for seven yards and Bryce Young's third TD pass of the first quarter. Reichard's PAT is good. Alabama 21, Florida 3. 0:48 1Q

Another completion and first down to Jameson Williams. First and goal for Alabama from the seven.

Drew Sanders gets pressure on Jones which leads to a Jalyn Armour-Davis interception. Alabama ball on the Florida 38, 3:12 left in the first quarter.

Nick Saban flies down the field to take a timeout prior to the third down play. Looks like the Alabama defense may have had 12 men on the field.

Will Anderson making his presence felt. He pressures Emory Jones for a three-yard loss on first down.

It was another 75-yard drive for the Crimson Tide. Remember the drive was aided by a pass interference call on third down at the beginning of the possession.

There's Jahleel Billingsley making his first big impact of the season. He streaks down the sideline uncovered for a 26-yard touchdown. Reichard's PAT is good. Alabama 14, Florida 3. 4:14 1Q

McClellan makes two catches in a row out of the backfield, and the second one picks up a first down into Florida territory.

Florida calls its second timeout of the first half with 5:46 left in the first quarter. WIll be second-and-10 for Alabama on their own 39 out of the timeout.

Alabama's second possession is extended by the second defensive pass interference of the game called on Florida.

There's a lot Nick Saban won't be happy about from that first drive for the defense, including the penalties, but he has to be pleased with the red zone defense to stop the Florida momentum from reaching the end zone.

25-yard field goal from Chris Howard is good, and Florida gets on the board after their first drive of the game. Alabama 7, Florida 3 7:08 1Q

Coming out of the timeout, Florida is set up for the field goal.

It was a sloppy drive for the Alabama defense, but they made a stop on third down inside of the red zone. Florida acted like they might go for it on fourth down, but takes a timeout.

Alabama has now jumped offside twice on this drive. Florida now within the Alabama 12-yard line.

The Alabama defenders miss a few tackles, and a pitch to the outside leads to a 20-yard gain for Malik Davis and the Gators.

And Emory Jones is in at starting quarterback for Florida. He completes his first two passes.

Alabama makes a statement on the first drive of the game. The offense marched down the field in eight plays and 75 yards. They were able to overcome a delay of game penalty and a fumbled snap on first and goal.

On second and goal, Young completes a swing pass to Jase McClellan for a seven-yard touchdown. McClellan was able to speed past two defenders on the edge. PAT by Reichard is good. Alabama 7, Florida 0 11:21 1Q

Jameson Williams is an early favorite target for young. His second catch and fourth target of the day leads to an Alabama first down on third-and-nine.

And Bryce Young's first pass of the day is a completion to Slade Bolden for 15 yards and a first down.

Slade Bolden and Jameson Williams are deep to receive for the Crimson Tide and we are underway in Gainesville.

Pregame

Dan Mullen said in the pregame that Anthony Richardson will not play unless Emory Jones gets hurt.

Florida wins the toss and defers to the second half. Alabama will receive the ball to get things started.

Bryce young, Henry To'oTo'o and Phidarian Mathis are Alabama's captains for today's game.

We had a flyover here in Gainesville after the national anthem and this crowd in the Swamp is fired up. It is LOUD in the stadium, less than 10 minutes from kickoff.

True freshman JoJo Earle is back at punt returner during warmups. He took over returning duties from Slade Bolden midway through the Mercer game.

Cornerbacks Jaylen Armour-Davis and Josh Jobe, who did not play last week, are both dressed out and in warmups in Gainesville. Fellow DB Marcus Banks did not make the trip per Saban.

Today's officials

Referee: Alex Moore

Umpire: Tom Quick

Linesman: Gary Jayroe

Back Judge: Ron Turner

Field Judge: Phillip Davenport

Side Judge: Sean Petty

Cetner Judge: Mike Block

Emory Jones is annouced as the probable starting quarterback for Florida.

Florida currently leads the country in rushing yards with 763 yards through two games.

The stadium is still only about half full less than an hour from kickoff, but the Florida faithful made their disdain known as Alabama took the field for warmups.

Both Florida quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Emory Jones are warming up. Richardson was questionable for the game because of a hamstring injury.

Nick Saban says Will Anderson will play against Florida.

The Alabama specialists have taken the field for warmups met with loud booing from the Florida fans.

Alabama arrives at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. appeared to be walking without any limitations. Saban has said he was day-to-day after his injury against Mercer.

The Tide and Gators met in a memorable SEC Championship matchup last season in which Alabama ultimately prevailed 52-46.

There are a lot of new faces for both teams and a lot of the talent from that 2020 championship game heard their names called in the NFL draft, but it will still be an exciting matchup in Gainesville this weekend.

Where: Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 81

Online: FuboTV

Series info: Alabama leads the all-time series 26-14 and has won seven straight games in the series dating back to 2009 including the 2020 SEC Championship game. The Crimson Tide and Gators have met in the SEC Championship game 10 times starting with the inaugural game in 1992. The last time Florida beat Alabama was the 2008 SEC Championship game. Alabama beat Florida 38-10 on its last trip to Gainesville in 2011.