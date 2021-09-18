Flood Advisory issued for Chambers, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 16:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chambers; Lee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Chambers County in east central Alabama Northwestern Lee County in east central Alabama * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Auburn, Opelika, Valley, Notasulga, La Fayette, Waverly, Cusseta, Oak Bowery, Sturkie, Chambers County Lake, Auburn University, West Chambers, Beans Mill, Huguley, Beulah, Fairfax, River View, Loachapoka, Mount Jefferson and Robert G. Pitts Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.