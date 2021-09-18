Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Southern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southern Saratoga A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Saratoga County through 515 PM EDT At 424 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ballston Spa, or 9 miles southwest of Saratoga Springs, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clifton Park, Mechanicville, Ballston Spa, Waterford, Round Lake, Galway, Country Knolls, North Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills, Rock City Falls, Halfmoon, Malta, Stillwater, Parkis Mills, West Milton, Willow Glen, Coons, Garrison Manor, Wayville and Elnora. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 8A and 13N. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH