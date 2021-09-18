CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallapoosa County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Tallapoosa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Tallapoosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over the past several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Alexander City, Dadeville, Jacksons` Gap, New Site, Northern Lake Martin, Eastern Lake Martin, Hillabee Creek, Wind Creek State Park, Dare Park, Susannah Crossing, Eagle Creek and Maxwell Gunter Recreation Area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
County
Tallapoosa County, AL
City
Dadeville, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Alexander City, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central Alabama#Flood Advisory#Tallapoosa#Doppler
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy