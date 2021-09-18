CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Simone Biles Gushes Over Boyfriend Jonathan Owens’ Sweet Gesture of Sending Flowers Amid Her Gymnastics Tour

By Lex Briscuso
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u76r0_0c0R2U3s00
Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

Love is in the air — even when it’s long-distance! Olympian Simone Biles gushed over boyfriend Jonathan Owens‘ sweet gesture on Friday, September 17, amid her national gymnastics tour with fellow gymnasts from Team USA.

“Look what arrived at my hotel,” the 24-year-old raved alongside an Instagram Story photo of a box of stunning red roses gifted to her by the NFL player, 26. “STOP. Why are you the sweetest boyfriend. I’m so blessed to be loved by you. I miss you so much already.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1iZ2_0c0R2U3s00
Simone Biles/Instagram

The Ohio native and the Houston Texans player started dating in August 2020. Their relationship came five months after Simone split from longtime boyfriend and fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr.

“[Jonathan] would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi,” the four-time Olympic gold medalist told the Wall Street Journal in August 2021 about how she and the athlete met. “And then, I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then, we went to hang out a week or two later.”

The dynamic duo has been inseparable ever since, and they even celebrated their one-year anniversary this summer. “He’s a real man. I love him. We have a great time together,” Simone gushed over the Missouri native during a January 2021 video call interview on the Today show. “Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. He’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other, and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

During the third episode of Simone’s Facebook Watch series, Simone vs. Herself, Jonathan revealed he actually didn’t know the elite athlete was famous when they first met. “Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye,” he explained at the time. “I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was.”

He continued, “It was just like, ‘Oh, she has a lot of followers — she must be pretty good or something.’ That’s how I would tell people and they’d be like: ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!’ And I’m like, ‘Man, she’s good like that?!’”

Comments / 4

Related
justjaredjr.com

Simone Biles Joins Debby Ryan & Shay Mitchell at MTV VMAs 2021

Simone Biles looks so elegant in her soft pink dress at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Sunday night (September 12) in New York City. The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast hit the red carpet ahead of presenting at the show, joining Shay Mitchell and Debby Ryan, who supported husband Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots, who performed at the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marie Claire

Simone Biles Sweetly Celebrates Her One-Year Dating Anniversary to Jonathan Owens on Instagram

Always amazing Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been opening up about her life lately, and that includes sharing that she and her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, who plays football for the Houston Texans, have been together for an entire year. Ok, technically, they've been together for over a year, because by the time she posted the day had already passed. It still totally counts, though.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Cheers on Jonathan Owens in a Graphic Tee, Skinny Jeans & Chunky Sneakers

Simone Biles sets her sights on comfortability with her latest look. The 19-time gold World Championships medalist posted a photo set of her and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, before game time on Instagram yesterday. For the look, Biles sported a distressed white crop that had a bright graphic splashed across the front, paired with mid-wash skinny jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) On her feet, Biles donned a pair of chunky, white Puma platform sneakers that she’s very fond of. The shoes have a thick, lug-sole and feature...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Missouri State
Amomama

Meet Simone Biles' Ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Who Was Once Part of US National Gymnastics Team

Famous American Olympian Simone Biles was with her ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin for over two years. Here's everything you need to know about the hunky elite athlete. Simone Biles used to proudly share photos of herself with ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin on Instagram before deleting them all after their breakup. The Olympic gold medalist has since moved on with her life, recently celebrating her first-year anniversary with fellow athlete Jonathan Owens.
NFL
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Hair Accessories at the Met Gala Tonight Make Her Look Like a Star

With the theme of the 2021 Met Gala being "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," it only makes sense that Team USA Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is in attendance and shining like a star on the red carpet. And we don't just mean figuratively — the gymnast came dressed in an 88-pound, crystal-embellished dress with starry detailing on the sleeves and pants that she carried through to her hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Simone Biles and Her Boyfriend Get Real Flirty on Instagram

Simone Biles is showing some love to her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens. On Monday, the 24-year-old Olympian shared a sweet snap of herself and the NFL player on Instagram. In the pic, we see the duo spending time together at a restaurant. (Based on Biles’s drink, it’s possible they were enjoying a Labor Day brunch.) “My whole heart,” the gold medalist captioned the post.
NFL
Glamour

Simone Biles's Met Gala 2021 Dress Was So Intricate Six Men Had to Help Carry It

Hot off her appearance at the VMAs, Simone Biles just made her Met ball debut on the Met gala 2021 red carpet. And it was quite the entrance. The gymnast's silver train was so massive that it had to be carried up the steps by a team of six men (yes, really). Biles described her AREA x Athleta dress, which consists of a black bodysuit with star details and the aforementioned massive train, as having “flexibility from mat to Met.” She also revealed that it weighs a whopping 88 pounds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
uncrazed.com

Simone Biles Makes Met Gala Debut Wearing A Three Piece 88lb Gown

Simone Biles attends the 2021 Met Gala wearing a three-in-one outfit weighing 88 pounds. The gymnastic’s three piece was designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area. Her look consists of a hand-embellished skirt covered in Swarovski crystals with a mini-dress underneath, and a glittering catsuit covered in stars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

The Story Behind Simone Biles’s Three-in-One, 88-Pound Met Gala Gown

“How do I feel in the dress? It’s definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered,” Simone Biles said yesterday at her final fitting for her Met Gala 2021 dress. Designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area, the three-in-one outfit consists of a hand-embellished skirt covered in Swarovski crystals and weighing 88 pounds; a mini dress underneath; and a glittering black catsuit decorated to look like a starry night’s sky (though each of the stars are really Athleta’s logo, the Chi).
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Flowers#Team Usa#Instagram Story#Texans#The Wall Street Journal
Essence

Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles Nearly Quit Gymnastics — Until BFF Simone Biles Stepped In

Chiles on her friendship with the GOAT and what's next for the burgeoning gymnast, including attending UCLA and the 2024 Olympics. The Olympics may have ended in July, but that doesn’t mean star gymnast Jordan Chiles is getting much rest. The 20-year-old, who won a silver medal with the U.S. women’s team in Tokyo, is still on the move, but this time, without her teammates.
GYMNASTICS
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Workout For the Week? Carrying Around Her 88-Pound (!) Met Gala Dress

Simone Biles shone bright like the star she is at her first-ever Met Gala — and showed off her superhuman strength, too! The gymnast wore an incredibly detailed two-piece outfit custom-designed by Area and Athleta, consisting of a star-patterned turtleneck bodysuit layered under a glimmering, jewel-encrusted gown. She amped up the glamour yet another notch when accessorizing, opting for Giuseppe Zanotti heels, multiple rings, celestial hair clips, and dangly earrings.
CELEBRITIES
St. Louis American

Simone Biles' boyfriend cut by Texans

St. Louis native Jonathan Owens, a CBC High School football standout and the boyfriend of U.S. Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles was recently cut by the Houston Texans of the NFL. Owens officially signed with the Texans in 2020, but was cut from the team Tuesday and did not make...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gymnastics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

The Met Gala: From Simone Biles and Serena Williams to Steph Curry, athletes show out on the red carpet

The Met Gala, which typically happens on the first Monday in May, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Which means it had been quite some time since we were afforded an opportunity to judge our favorite celebrities' outlandish outfits from the comfort of our sweatpants and couch. But on this Monday in September, stars reclaimed their spot on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
BASKETBALL
olympics.com

Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe dazzle Met Gala red carpet

After a one-year hiatus the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, or the Met gala, is back. Famed for the way she expresses herself through her outfits both on and off the court, Osaka’s individualistic style and choice of clothing shined through on the night with a bold and brilliant look that paid dividend to her Japanese heritage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Perfect Score! Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Slays the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Perfect (fashion) score! Simone Biles slayed the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. The Olympic gymnast, 24, wore a three-piece Area and Athleta look that consisted of a black fitted, long-sleeved bodysuit covered in silver stars with a white, cloud-like skirt and bodice. Her starry night sky-inspired ensemble perfectly fit the 2021 Met Gala’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme. During an interview with KeKe Palmer for Vogue, Simone revealed the entire outfit weighed a whopping 88 pounds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy