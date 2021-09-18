CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, TN

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bedford, Coffee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bedford; Coffee The National Weather Service in Nashville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bedford County in middle Tennessee Southwestern Coffee County in middle Tennessee * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 523 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shelbyville, Manchester, Tullahoma, Wartrace, Normandy and Raus. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

