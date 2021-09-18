SEPTA To Offer Free Rides From Lincoln Financial Field After Eagles Home Opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles fans planning to attend Sunday’s home opener can get home for free thanks to a partnership between SEPTA and one of the team’s partners.

SEPTA and NRG Energy will offer sports fans rides home from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line following the Eagles game. That line serves Lincoln Financial Field and other locations near the stadium.

The team takes on the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m., and the rides start at 3 p.m. The free rides will stop around 7 p.m.

The Broad Street Line will have regular fares for all fans traveling to the game.