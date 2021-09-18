CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Maher and Olivier Robert Make History with Joint Lead on Longines Global Champions Tour

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder bright blue skies in the ancient city of Rome, Olivier Robert secured his second win of the season as he rocketed to the top in the power-packed Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Italy with the fast and furious Vangog du Mas Garnier. Last week’s champion Malin Baryard-Johnsson...

Page Six

Mary-Kate Olsen finishes third in Longines Global Champions Tour

Mary-Kate Olsen is back in the saddle. The 35-year-old actress-turned-fashion mogul-turned-equestrian competed at the Longines Global Champions Tour in Rome on Saturday and ranked third place for her competitive show jumping. Olsen was nearly unrecognizable under her riding gear for the competition which consisted of jodhpurs, a helmet and black...
theplaidhorse.com

Malin Baryard-Johnsson Secures Golden Ticket In Breathtaking Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of Rome

The sensational combination of Malin Baryard-Johnsson and H&M Indiana took Rome by storm winning their first Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix in the picturesque Circus Maximus, Italy. Under intense pressure, Baryard-Johnsson produced fireworks in a scintillating LGCT Grand Prix jump-off to snatch the win from Shanghai Swans teammate Christian...
kion546.com

Tanigawa, Barron share PGA Tour Champions lead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ken Tanigawa had two front-nine eagles in a 6-under 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic. Tanigawa eagled the par-5 second and eighth holes in a front-nine 30 on Norwood Hills’ West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title. Barron also eagled the eighth and closed with a birdie for a 68 to match Tanigawa at 8-under 134. The 53-year-old Tanigawa has two senior titles, the last in 2019 in the major Senior PGA Championship. The 52-year-old Barron also has two Champions victories.
theplaidhorse.com

U.S. Eventing Achieves Historic Results at 2021 World Equestrian Festival CHIO Aachen

Aachen, Germany – It was a historic week for U.S. Eventing as American athletes achieved their best results ever in the CCIO4*-S at CHIO Aachen. The Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team of Will Coleman and Off The Record, Sydney Elliott and QC Diamantaire, Ariel Grald and Leamore Master Plan, and Tamie Smith and Mai Baum took second place in the FEI Eventing Nations Cup—the highest result by a U.S. team at the prestigious event.
chatsports.com

K.J. Choi, Darren Clarke share PGA Tour Champions lead in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – K.J. Choi closed eagle-birdie-birdie for a 7-under 63 and share of the first-round lead with Darren Clarke in the PGA Tour Champions’ Stanford International. Choi had a bogey-free round at Minnehaha Country Club. The 51-year-old South Korean player won eight times on the PGA Tour. “Good...
theplaidhorse.com

Talli Wallin, Olivia Sweetnam and Carlee McCutcheon Top Inaugural Junior and Amateur Owner Traverse City Hunter Finals

Traverse City, Mich. – Sept. 19, 20201 – Hunter athletes and their top mounts made a triumphant return to the Polk Family Hunter Ring Sunday morning for the second and final day of the inaugural Traverse City Hunter Finals. Developed by Traverse City Horse Show management to elevate the hunter divisions and incentivize riders to compete for some of the highest prize purses available in the sport, some of the country’s most renowned hunter riders and horses participated in the championship style event. Of the competitive lineup, it was Talli Wallin and About Time who rode to victory in the $25,000 3’3”-3’6’’ Amateur-Owner Hunter Final, presented by the Gajoch Family, Olivia Sweetnam aboard Big Business who bested the $25,000 3’3” Junior Hunter Final, and Carlee McCutcheon who rode KT Hedwich at the forefront of the victory gallop for the $25,000 3’6” Junior Hunter Final, presented by the Ingram Family.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
theplaidhorse.com

Jayme Omand Goes to Top of Leaderboard in Foxfield Medal Final

San Juan Capistrano, CA – September 18, 2021 – Jayme Omand rode Go to the win in the 50th annual Foxfield Medal Final on Saturday, September 18, during the Blenheim Fall Tournament in San Juan Capistrano, CA. Finishing in second place in the 22-rider field was Stacey Bacheller riding Alalux,...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
theplaidhorse.com

Tokyo Takeaways from StreamHorse TV: Double-Gold Paralympic Champion Roxanne Trunnell discusses her Record-Breaking Tokyo Performance

In this series, StreamHorseTV will be talking Tokyo Equestrian with the lovely and knowledgeable Catie Staszak, international Show Jumping commentator, multimedia sports journalist, and CEO of Catie Staszak Media—and The Plaid Horse‘s Show Jumping Content Manager and Plaidcast co-host! Staszak and StreamHorseTV Director of Content Natalie Mayrath, will provide discussion, insight and commentary around all the action happening on the ground during the Tokyo Games.
ENTERTAINMENT
theplaidhorse.com

Amanda Schurr and Lunatico Kristal B Win $7,000 USHJA National Hunter Derby at 74th Buffalo International Horse Show

Buffalo, NY – Sept. 18, 2021 – Saturday at the Buffalo International Horse Show (BIHS) was packed full of hunter, jumper and equitation classes held throughout the day. The evening culminated with the $7,000 Johnson Horse Transportation USHJA National Hunter Derby where Amanda Schurr and Lunatico Kristal B’s flawless handy round earned the victory. The derby was preceded by the $4,000 S.A. Comunale NAL Children’s/Adult Jumper Classic and the $3,000 S.A. Comunale NAL Low Children’s/Adult Jumper Classic, where athletes showcased speed and accuracy.
BUFFALO, NY
theplaidhorse.com

Kaitlyn Williams and Cassio Melloni Top $25,000 Devon Fall Classic Grand Prix

Devon, Pa. – Sept. 18, 2021 – The stadium surrounding the Dixon Oval at the Devon Fall Classic was packed with spectators from near and far in anticipation of the weekend’s highlight event, the $25,000 Devon Fall Classic Grand Prix. With the high energy of the night, Kaitlyn Williams and Cassio Melloni rode quickly and carefully to beat out the competition and wrap up the evening with a victory gallop around the arena.
SPORTS
theplaidhorse.com

Nick Haness Rides Morrison and Starburst to Top Honors in the 2021 CPHA West Coast Green Hunter Incentive Championships

San Juan Capistrano, CA – September 18, 2021 – It was a banner week for Nick Haness in the California Professional Horsemen’s Association (CPHA) West Coast Green Hunter Incentive Championships. Riding West Coast Equine Partners LLC’s Morrison, Haness captured the win in the seventh annual 3’/3’3” Incentive Championship. In the second annual 3’6”/3’9” Championship, Nick Haness and Ecole Lathrop’s Starburst lead the field.
ANIMALS
theplaidhorse.com

Collister Crowned Champion at USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final – Central

Wayne, Ill. – The United States Equestrian Federation/National Collegiate Equestrian Association Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final – Central welcomed 19 aspiring collegiate riders on Saturday, September 18, with Isabelle Collister (Lake Forest, Ill.) coming out on top. Fourteen-year-old Collister rode Doreen MH, Kirsten Collister’s 2011 Holsteiner mare, to the win....
ANIMALS
theplaidhorse.com

Stella Wasserman Wins NHSAA/ASPCA Maclay Region 8 Championship

San Juan Capistrano, CA – September 19, 2021 – For 36 junior riders, the final stretch in the road to the 2021 ASPCA Maclay Final began at Blenheim EquiSports on Saturday, where Stella Wasserman earned the win in the NHSAA/ASPCA Maclay Region 8 Championship. Finishing as the reserve champion behind...
SPORTS
theplaidhorse.com

Laura Chapot and Calafornia Kick Off 2021 Devon Fall Classic with $5,000 Welcome Jumper Stake Victory

Devon, Pa. – Sept. 16, 2021 – Competition returned to the Devon Horse Show’s iconic Dixon Oval on Thursday, welcoming exhibitors on the opening day of the 2021 Devon Fall Classic. Hosted at the Devon Horse Show and County Fair Grounds, the annual show offers fun, interactive events for adults and children alike, making it a truly community oriented weekend. The highlight class of the day, the $5,000 Welcome Jumper Stake, concluded with a victory for Laura Chapot and Calafornia, who were unbeatable with their speedy, double clear rounds.
SPORTS
theplaidhorse.com

Orbetello Sails Through Hanoverian Approval with Top Scores

Union – KY– Sept. 17, 2021 – Oldenburg stallion Orbetello (Orlando x Landgraf I/Cor de la Bryère) is now a fully-approved Hanoverian breeding stallion adding to his existing approvals with the GOV, OHBS and sBs. His stallion inspection by the American Hanoverian Society, which has full reciprocity with the German Hanoverian Verband, means that he is also HV and Rhinelander approved.
ANIMALS
theplaidhorse.com

Greg Crolick and August Iwasaki Emerge Victorious in Inaugural Traverse City Non-Pro and Pro Derby Finals

Traverse City, Mich. – Sept. 19, 2021 – The grand finale to the 2021 Traverse City Horse Shows series took the form of the inaugural Traverse City Hunter & Derby Finals. Unique to Traverse City, Michigan and offering over $275k in guaranteed prize money to hunter athletes, the Finals was set in place by management in order to elevate the hunter divisions and create additional opportunities to compete for some of the most prize money on offer in North American hunter sport. Junior rider Augusta Iwasaki showcased her derby talent Sunday afternoon, closing out the series by taking the top three spots in the $25,000 3’ Non-Pro Derby Final, presented by Makoto Farm. Professional athlete Greg Crolick continued his winning ways, topping another leaderboard with Jon Cotton’s Testify in the $50,000 3’ Pro Derby Final.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
theplaidhorse.com

Greg Crolick and Samantha Schaefer Top First Day of Inaugural Traverse City Hunter Finals

Traverse City, Mich. – Sept. 17, 2021 – The Traverse City Hunter Finals kicked off in spectacular fashion Friday morning with ribbons being awarded to some of the most competitive hunter athletes in the country. In its inaugural year, the Hunter Finals program was developed by Traverse City Horse Show management to elevate the hunter divisions and incentivize riders to compete for some of the highest prize purses available in the sport. Following the finale of the first three championships, it was Greg Crolick and Samantha Schaefer who were rewarded for their outstanding rounds with the top honors in their respective divisions.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

