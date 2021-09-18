Ben Maher and Olivier Robert Make History with Joint Lead on Longines Global Champions Tour

Traverse City, Mich. – Sept. 19, 20201 – Hunter athletes and their top mounts made a triumphant return to the Polk Family Hunter Ring Sunday morning for the second and final day of the inaugural Traverse City Hunter Finals. Developed by Traverse City Horse Show management to elevate the hunter divisions and incentivize riders to compete for some of the highest prize purses available in the sport, some of the country’s most renowned hunter riders and horses participated in the championship style event. Of the competitive lineup, it was Talli Wallin and About Time who rode to victory in the $25,000 3’3”-3’6’’ Amateur-Owner Hunter Final, presented by the Gajoch Family, Olivia Sweetnam aboard Big Business who bested the $25,000 3’3” Junior Hunter Final, and Carlee McCutcheon who rode KT Hedwich at the forefront of the victory gallop for the $25,000 3’6” Junior Hunter Final, presented by the Ingram Family.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO