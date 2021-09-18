CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams at Colts: What to watch for Sunday

By Mike Chappell
cbs4indy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium:. Consider this today’s history lesson. The Colts have proven to be one resilient bunch under Frank Reich. They’ve bought into his take-it-one-week-at-a-time philosophy. They’ve lost all four season openers under him, but have rebounded to win in week 2 in the three previous occasions – at Washington (21-9) in 2018, at Tennessee (19-17) ‘19 and against Minnesota (28-11) last season.

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Make Official Decision On TY Hilton

Immediately after landing quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade, it seemed like the Indianapolis Colts were poised for another playoff run. Unfortunately, health hasn’t been on the team’s side. Both Wentz and star guard Quenton Nelson suffered foot injuries that threatened to cost them up to 12 weeks. Thankfully, both...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
The Big Lead

Colin Cowherd Tightly Sums Up the Carson Wentz Experience

Carson Wentz went down with another nasty-looking injury in yesterday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and it throws the Indianapolis Colts' year into even bleaker territory. A three-game road trip to Tennessee, Miami and Baltimore could mean playoff hopes are fully extinguished before pumpkin spice latte season hits mid-stride. It's a disappointing turn of events but not a surprising one as the one thing everyone knows about Wentz is that, whether it's terrible luck or structural weakness, he tends to be unavailable when teams need him.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Colts’ Plan For Backup Quarterback Revealed

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz did not practice on Wednesday with two ankle sprains suffered during a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. As of right now, the veteran QB is considered day-to-day — raising questions about who will take QB1 responsibilities if he can’t go this weekend.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Titans#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Indy#Afc Championship#The Rams And Chargers
Fox News

Matthew Stafford takes a not-so-subtle shot at Detroit Lions organization

One of the biggest moves in the NFL during the offseason happened quickly when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff. Stafford told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham what the ultimate goal is now...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Rams Game Sunday: Rams vs Colts odds and prediction for NFL Week 2

(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) The LA Rams opened the 2021 NFL season with an impressive win over the visiting Chicago Bears. The team must now travel to face the Indianapolis Colts for their week 2 matchup. The Indianapolis Colts are the second 2020 NFL Playoff team that the Rams will face in the month of September. The Rams will end the month by hosting the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 26, 2021.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears vs. Rams — What to Watch 4

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the most dominant defensive player in the game. The 30-year-old Donald, drafted by the Rams one pick before the Bears selected cornerback Kyle Fuller in 2014, has made the All-Pro team in six consecutive seasons and won his third Defensive Player of the Year award in the last four seasons last year, when he had 13œ sacks.
NFL
HeraldNet

What to watch when Seahawks, Colts clash in season opener

And away we go with the 46th season in Seattle Seahawks history. It’s the continuation of a journey that started exactly 45 years ago — Sept. 12, 1976. And who could have imagined all that would follow on that Bicentennial year day when Seattle hosted a team that has long since changed locations (the St. Louis Cardinals) in a stadium that no longer exists (the Kingdome) and took an opponent that would go on to win 10 games down to the final play in a 30-24 defeat?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy