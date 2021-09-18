Cecile Richards: Supreme Court’s Inaction On Texas Abortion Law Could Mean End Of Roe

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards is warning that the Supreme Court’s recent inaction on Texas’ new abortion law could signal the end of judicial checks and balances on the issue.

Richards told The Associated Press this week that the court’s decision to let the law take effect may mean assumed court protections on the landmark Roe v. Wade decision are dissolving.

The 64-year-old Texas native released a letter Saturday warning that Texas’ Republican leaders “have outlined a roadmap for other Republican governors to follow suit, with the acquiescence of the Supreme Court.”

The Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity — usually around six weeks.

Richards stepped down from her position at Planned Parenthood in 2018.

Mike Duffy
6d ago

As long as it's the end of Planned Parenthood. They are murders and canibals. They should run everyone of their baby butcher shops out of Texas!

gary
6d ago

Roe / Wade should NEVER have been made law. There’s nothing in the Constitution giving women the right to murder the unborn. Murder is against Mans Law and God’s Law.

Gilbert Posey
6d ago

i hope roe versus wade get removed.I watch the trial back then and didn't agree with it and i still don't

