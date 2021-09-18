CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Say Christopher Green Jr. Was Found Safe In Ohio After Being Taken From Father In Gary, Prompting AMBER Alert

GARY, Ind. (CBS)

— An AMBER Alert has been canceled for the State of Indiana late Saturday, after a 7-year-old boy who had been missing from Gary was found safe.

Christopher Green Jr. had last been seen at 9:07 a.m. Saturday in Gary. In issuing the AMBER Alert, Indiana State Police said Christopher had been believed to be in extreme danger.

Christopher Green Jr.

Police in Gary said Christopher was taken from his father.

Two women – Shanae Brown, 40, and Helen Willis, 58 – were named by Indiana State Police as suspects.

After the AMBER Alert was activated, Ohio State Police were alerted of a sighting.

They stopped a vehicle and took someone into custody, and Christopher was found safe.

He was being returned to his father late Saturday.

