CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockland County, NY

Rockland County firefighter parade honors late volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1At94U_0c0R0t0L00

The legacy of late volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd lived on Saturday during Rockland County's firefighter parade.

As News 12 has previously reported, 35-year-old Lloyd died while rescuing residents from the flames at an assisted living facility in Spring Valley. He left behind his wife, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old.

MORE: Memorial service in Spring Valley pays tribute to fallen firefighter Jared Lloyd

News 12's Carol Wilkinson talks to his coworkers about how they're honoring him.

Lloyd also worked as a cable installer for Altice U.S.A. - News 12's parent company.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring Valley, NY
Government
Rockland County, NY
Government
City
Spring Valley, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
News 12

News 12

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy