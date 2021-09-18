Rockland County firefighter parade honors late volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd

The legacy of late volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd lived on Saturday during Rockland County's firefighter parade.

As News 12 has previously reported, 35-year-old Lloyd died while rescuing residents from the flames at an assisted living facility in Spring Valley. He left behind his wife, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old.

News 12's Carol Wilkinson talks to his coworkers about how they're honoring him.

Lloyd also worked as a cable installer for Altice U.S.A. - News 12's parent company.