CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
CBS Denver

Gabby Petito Disappearance: FBI Denver Updates Search Efforts To Include Ground Surveys In Grand Teton National Park

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cizkf_0c0R0pTR00

RELATED: FBI Denver Believes Gabby Petito’s Body Has Been Found In Wyoming

(CBS4) – The FBI Denver tweeted an update on Saturday on the search for Gabby Petito , the missing woman from Florida who made stops in Colorado while traveling across the country with her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWDW9_0c0R0pTR00

(credit: Gabby Petito)

The FBI said that “the National Park Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Office & Jackson Police Department are currently conducting ground surveys in areas of Grand Teton National Park that are relevant to the investigation into Gabrielle Petito’s disappearance.”

The couple reportedly made a stop in Colorado Springs and the Great Sand Dunes during their trip through the West.

Petito was reported missing with police in Suffolk County, New York by her family on Sept. 11 and is now the subject of a nationwide search. Police video released Thursday shows Petito, who disappeared during a cross-country journey in a converted camper van, had an emotional fight with her fiancé, Laundrie, in Moab, Utah before she vanished.

(credit: Gabby Petito)

Police in North Port, Florida, where Petito and Laundrie lived, say Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the case. He’s not been charged, but he’s also not cooperating with investigators. Investigators met with Laundrie’s family on Friday and they told police that they hadn’t seen him since Tuesday.

According to Slice420, a pizza shop in Old Colorado City in Colorado Springs, Petito visited on July 8. The couple posted pictures at the Great Sand Dunes on July 10 and 11. Agents in the FBI Denver office joined the case earlier this week.

Petito was last seen on Aug. 24 checking out of a Salt Lake City hotel with Laundrie. She is last believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On Sept. 1, Laundrie drove their Ford Transit van back to Florida alone, police said. Police have seized the 2012 Ford Transit van that the couple was traveling in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MX7pU_0c0R0pTR00

(credit: Gabby Petito)

The FBI is asking for help from the public in the search for Petito, any tips and information can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or by phone to 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Photos & videos may be uploaded to fbi.gov/petito .

Comments / 21

Dave Ryerson
5d ago

So, I get it. It looks bad for him. Is anyone else holding out hope that this wasn't him and something else happened? I didn't get the impression that these two were at odds to the point where someone dies. There's no talk of cheating or other people creeping into their relationship. Am I the only one wondering if maybe this isn't what it seems?

Reply(5)
10
John Deardorff
5d ago

This is sad. She's missing and he's the last one to see her. Then he goes into hiding. It will be proven that he killed her. But since they don't have a body. It's only an investigation of a missing person.

Reply
7
1st Amendment Believer
5d ago

Over a million people go missing a year in the US but we never see coverage like this . Who r these people connected too?

Reply(3)
2
Related
CBS Denver

Indigenous Communities Struggle With Missing Persons Investigations As They Face Challenges With Support, Resources

TOWAOC, Colo. (CBS4) – Indigenous communities across Colorado want to see more awareness and resources to investigate cases of their missing and murdered relatives as accurate data and support for victims remains a challenge. The discrepancy in attention their loved ones receive compared to cases with White victims has only been underlined this month by the disappearance of Gabby Petito. (credit: Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault) “What is justice? And who do I call for help? And where will this go if I do?” said Gina Lopez, a member of the Ute Mountain Ute reservation near Cortez. “We don’t have that same...
TOWAOC, CO
CBS Denver

Searchers Suspend Efforts To Locate Missing 14er Hiker Vaughn Fetzer

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Citing safety risk to personnel, Alamosa Volunteer Search And Rescue (AVSAR) leadership announced the suspension of search operations after four days of scouring the area around Blanca Peak to find a missing hiker. Durango resident Vaughn Fetzer, 57, was last heard from Sept. 18. He is believed to have attempted a summit of the 14,344-foot mountain by himself. Vaughn Fetzer (credit: Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue/Facebook) Thursday, AVSAR “made the very difficult decision” to take search teams out of the field until new information about Vaughn’s disappearance is obtained. (credit: Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue/Facebook) “AVSAR conducted this mission up...
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Sheriff Deputy Ida McComb Receives Medal Of Valor

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Sheriff Deputy Ida McComb received the Medal of Valor from Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins. She was recognized for her quick thinking and remaining cool under pressure. (credit: Denver Sheriff) McComb was working at the downtown detention center when an inmate attacked her in a housing unit. Others jumped in to separate McComb and the inmate. (credit: Denver Sheriff) McComb quickly regained her composure and got control of the unit which diffused a tense situation. (credit: Denver Sheriff)
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

FBI Denver: Remains Found In Wyoming Are Of Gabby Petito

(CBS4) – On Sept. 21, FBI Denver announced the Teton County Coroner’s Office confirmed the remains found on Sunday at a dispersed camping site are of Gabby Petito. They add the coroner’s office has initially ruled the death a homicide, but the cause is still pending. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021 Petito disappeared while on a cross-country van trip with...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Grand Teton National Park#Colorado#Old Colorado City#The National Park Service#Teton County Sheriff#Fbidenver#Ford Transit
CBS Denver

Denver Cops File For Injunction To Stop Mandatory Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4)– Seven Denver police officers are asking a judge to issue a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order preventing the City of Denver from forcing them to either receive a vaccine against COVID-19 or face termination. In court documents filed yesterday and obtained by CBS4, the seven officers- Jonathan Christian, Dewayne Rodgers, Bart Stark, Rich Ziegler, Nick Elliott, David Curtis and Les Tucker- contend that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and his Department of Public Health and Environment do not have the legal authority to enforce the Aug. 2 order. That order gave city employees until Sept. 30 to prove they...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Wongel Estifanos Died Due To ‘Multiple Operator Errors’ On Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Ride

(CBS4)– The report on the deadly accident on the Haunted Mine Drop amusement ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park that claimed the life of 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos has been released. It states that fatal accident was the result of multiple operator errors, including the failure to make sure that the child was restrained. (credit: Bemni Mekonnen) The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Division of Oil and Public Safety released the final report on the fatality on Friday. The investigation revealed several factors that caused the accident, and specifically cites: Failure to ensure proper utilization of the passenger restraint system or seatbelts, and A...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

‘You Could Get This And Be Dead Tomorrow’: Former COVID Skeptic Reflects On Near-Death Battle With Virus

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS) – As the delta variant of COVID-19 surges throughout the country, hospitals in northern Colorado are among those that are at or near capacity in their ICUs. And now, for the first time since being released from the ICU, one of Larimer County’s sickest patients is sharing his story with CBS4 in hope of bringing greater awareness of the virus to those who doubted its severity. (credit: CBS) Tom Schneider, a Loveland resident, admitted he was among the biggest sceptics of the severity of COVID-19 and the safety of getting a vaccination. Schneider, 51, said he originally elected to...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

CSU Pueblo Student Robert Killis Arrested After Detectives Find Large Cache Of Weapons In Vehicle, Apartment

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Robert Killis, a Colorado State University Pueblo student, after they found a “large cache of weapons and ammunition in his vehicle and his on-campus apartment.” (credit: Pueblo County) Killis, 24, was arrested after detectives were alerted to threatening and concerning statements from Killis that led to an investigation. Killis has previous military experience, according to the Pueblo sheriff, and told others on campus he liked killing people. (credit: CBS) On Monday, investigators began surveillance on Killis and his on-campus apartment. Detectives said they could see inside his truck what appeared to be a bulletproof vest, a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Suspect With Gun Shoots At Eaton Police Officers Early Friday Morning

EATON, Colo. (CBS4)– Two Eaton police officers were not injured after a suspect fired multiple rounds at them. The shooting happened early Friday morning. (credit: CBS) Officers were called to the 1200 block of Aspen Court in Eaton about 1:32 a.m. Friday. Callers told dispatch that they could hear an argument between a man and a woman. (credit: CBS) When officers arrived, they encountered a man with a gun. He fired multiple rounds at the officers and officers returned fire, striking the man. The suspect was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. His identity has not been released. (credit: CBS) The officers were not injured. The Weld County Critical Response Team is investigating the shooting.
EATON, CO
CBS Denver

It Will Be Free To Get Into National Parks In Colorado On Saturday

(CBS4) – National Public Lands Day is Saturday and that means the USDA Forest Service is waiving fees for the day in parks and recreation sites. The National Environment Education Foundation is the driving force behind the day, designed to be a volunteer event for the public lands. You can find a list of volunteer opportunities, both in-person and virtual, here. There are 50 opportunities in Colorado ranging from doing trail maintenance to planting flowers and shrubs and pollinator garden. The organization has also worked the USDA Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, US Army Corps of Engineers and other federal...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Littleton Police Continue Search For Rigoberto Valles Dominguez, Gunman Wanted For Shooting Officer David Snook

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Littleton police continue to search for the suspect wanted in a shooting that left Officer David Snook seriously injured. Snook was shot at least three times. (credit: CBS) Snook was shot late Monday night after responding to a call for shots being fired from a car. That car has been recovered but the gunman hasn’t been found. Snook was seriously injured after being shot in the torso, arm and leg and continues to recover in the hospital. Snook is a decorated 13-year veteran of the police department. He has a wife and three young children. Another officer was also...
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Section Of Colorado Boulevard To Be Closed For Stormwater Project

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will close southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard starting Friday night. The closure will span between Montview Boulevard and 16th Avenue. (credit: CBS) Crews will be building a bigger stormwater system to provide relief to areas that flood often in east Denver. “They’ll later dig a tunnel and extend the pipe underneath Colorado Boulevard; but first, crews need to move existing pipes and other utilities out of the way. Crews will need to close travel lanes on Colorado Boulevard on several occasions to remove these utilities and the first closure is this weekend,” DOTI stated in a news release. (credit: Denver Dept. of Transportation and Infrastructure) The closure will start at 9 p.m. It’s expected to be lifted by 5 a.m. on Monday. Drivers should expect another closure of the same type starting on Oct. 8 through Oct. 11.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

2 Cats Rescued From Burning Home In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Aurora rescued two cats from a burning home in Aurora. The cats were not injured and their humans also escaped unharmed.(credit: Aurora Fire) The fire started at a home on East Bates Drive about 3 p.m. Wednesday. The crew’s quick work kept the fire confined to the garage. (credit: Aurora Fire) An investigation is underway to see what caused the fire. (credit: Aurora Fire)
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Drivers Urged To Check Whether Vehicle Contains Potentially Dangerous Air Bags

DENVER (CBS4/AP)– There are still more than 14 million unrepaired air bags on U.S. roads. That includes hundreds of thousands in Colorado. Takata Corp. air bags (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Safeairbags.com works with manufacturers to help notify vehicle owners about urgent air bag safety recalls. Heat and humidity can cause faulty Takata airbags to potentially shoot sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers. Many drivers have ignored warnings to get their free recall repairs. Over 30 million air bags in more than 200 models from 20 car and truck makers are being investigated by a U.S. safety agency because they have the potential to explode and hurl shrapnel. This photo taken on June 24, 2017 shows the logo of Japan\\\’s car parts giant Takata in the town of Aisho in Shiga prefecture. (Credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images) the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it opened the probe into air bag inflators made from 2011 through 2019 by now-bankrupt Takata that weren’t recalled previously. The probe could reverse a decision made in May of last year not to recall the inflators, which contain a moisture-absorbing chemical called a dessicant. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis Opposes Lethal Removal Of Bison From Grand Canyon National Park, Says Some Of Herd Could Be Brought To Colorado

(CBS4) – Two of Colorado’s elected leaders are joining others in opposition to a plan for the lethal removal of some of a bison herd in Grand Canyon National Park. That includes Gov. Jared Polis, who on Tuesday released a statement suggesting that the National Park Service should allow some of the animals that are being allowed to be hunted to be brought to Colorado instead. Bison graze near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park on July 17, 2020. (credit: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) The bison herd is located on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. There...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CDOT Hosts Career Fairs, Looking For Workers Interested In Maintaining Colorado Highways

(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation has 150 permanent and temporary highway maintenance jobs they are looking to fill to help maintain roadways. They are hosting several upcoming career fairs. Some of the jobs require a commercial driver’s license but not all. (credit: CBS) All of the fairs are happening at either a CDOT office or maintenance facility, and masks are required for everyone taking part in the career fairs. The locations and times are as follows: SOUTH-CENTRAL COLORADO Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 10350 County Road 120, Salida, CO 81201 Saturday, Oct. 9. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1185 County Road 16, Fairplay,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Trial: Jury Selection Begins For 2019 Deadly I-70 Semi Crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jury selection in the trial for the semi driver charged in the 2019 deadly crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills mall began Friday. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with the April 2019 crash that killed four people and damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles. Rogel Aguilera-Medero appears in court on Jan. 10, 2020 (credit: CBS) Jury selection began Friday morning. Potential jurors filled out a questionnaire at the courthouse and will return Monday when the process will continue. Aguilera-Mederos has pleaded not guilty to a total of 41 charges. (credit: CBS) At an earlier hearing, the judge granted permission for the defendant to reside in Texas while he is awaiting trial. He is free on $400,000 bond.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

2 Colorado Cities Land In Money Magazine’s New ‘Best Places To Live’ List

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Colorado communities landed on Money magazine’s list of the Best 50 Places To Live In 2021. Both Centennial and Castle Rock earned a place on the list based on a number of criteria including cost of living, diversity and quality of life. Centennial is No. 8 on the list. The city in the southern part of the Denver metro area in Arapahoe County is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The magazine says “Centennial students attend Cherry Creek and Littleton Public Schools, two of the most highly regarded school districts in the state.” It also points out...
CENTENNIAL, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder City Council Approves University Of Colorado Boulder Annexation At US 36 And Table Mesa Drive

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado Boulder campus is expanding after the Boulder City Council approved the annexation. CU Boulder will assume possession of 308 acres of land on the southeastern edge of the city at US 36 and Table Mesa Drive. (credit: CBS) According to the CU Boulder website, “Since purchasing the 308-acre CU Boulder South site in 1996, the university has kept the space open to the public for continued access — and it’s important to note that public access to CU’s property will continue after annexation.” CU Boulder said the agreement will allow for a lot more community benefits, like flood protection. Half of that acreage will be used by the city for flood protection. (credit: CBS) It will also be used for new housing and a significant portion will be open space.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Secretary Of State Takes Next Steps In Lawsuit To Remove Mesa County Clerk And Recorder Tina Peters As Designated Election Official

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has filed an opening brief in a lawsuit to remove Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters as the Designated Election Official. Griswold outlined in the brief how Peters disregarded rules and compromised the security of Mesa County’s voting system. Tina Peters (credit: CBS) The brief states that: • Clerk Peters and Deputy Clerk Knisley breached their duties in connection with the May 25, 2021 trusted build. • Clerk Peters is absent and is unable to perform her duties. • Deputy Clerk Knisley is also absent and unable to perform her duties. • Peters’ claim of...
MESA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy