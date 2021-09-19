Gabby Petito Disappearance: FBI Denver Updates Search Efforts To Include Ground Surveys In Grand Teton National Park

RELATED: FBI Denver Believes Gabby Petito’s Body Has Been Found In Wyoming

(CBS4) – The FBI Denver tweeted an update on Saturday on the search for Gabby Petito , the missing woman from Florida who made stops in Colorado while traveling across the country with her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

The FBI said that “the National Park Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Office & Jackson Police Department are currently conducting ground surveys in areas of Grand Teton National Park that are relevant to the investigation into Gabrielle Petito’s disappearance.”

The couple reportedly made a stop in Colorado Springs and the Great Sand Dunes during their trip through the West.

Petito was reported missing with police in Suffolk County, New York by her family on Sept. 11 and is now the subject of a nationwide search. Police video released Thursday shows Petito, who disappeared during a cross-country journey in a converted camper van, had an emotional fight with her fiancé, Laundrie, in Moab, Utah before she vanished.

Police in North Port, Florida, where Petito and Laundrie lived, say Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the case. He’s not been charged, but he’s also not cooperating with investigators. Investigators met with Laundrie’s family on Friday and they told police that they hadn’t seen him since Tuesday.

According to Slice420, a pizza shop in Old Colorado City in Colorado Springs, Petito visited on July 8. The couple posted pictures at the Great Sand Dunes on July 10 and 11. Agents in the FBI Denver office joined the case earlier this week.

Petito was last seen on Aug. 24 checking out of a Salt Lake City hotel with Laundrie. She is last believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On Sept. 1, Laundrie drove their Ford Transit van back to Florida alone, police said. Police have seized the 2012 Ford Transit van that the couple was traveling in.

The FBI is asking for help from the public in the search for Petito, any tips and information can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or by phone to 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Photos & videos may be uploaded to fbi.gov/petito .