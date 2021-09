The Duke of Sussex has honoured the work of his grandparents, the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, in a new documentary.In BBC One’s Prince Philip: The Family Remembers, a documentary filmed earlier this year originally intended to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, Prince Harry shed light on the relationship between the monarch and his grandfather.“From my grandmother’s perspective, to have someone like that on your shoulder for 73 years of marriage it doesn’t get better than that,” he said.“The two of them together were just the most adorable couple. I don’t know if anyone has ever described...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO