NBA

NBA looking to strong-arm its players to get vaccinated or face consequences

By Bruce Jenkins
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScanning the NBA landscape with Sept. 28 — the starting date for training camps — looming on the calendar:. • A league spokesman told reporters this week that roughly 85% of the players have been vaccinated. The Players Association has adamantly rejected a proposal that vaccinations become mandatory, but there could be awkward times ahead. If the league has its way, life will be quite uncomfortable for the holdouts.

ClutchPoints

Suns' Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner 'caught up' in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that's all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBA
AllClippers

Blake Griffin Reveals Which NBA Player is Most Respected

On a recent edition of Barstool's "Pardon my Take" podcast, Blake Griffin joined the show to open packs of basketball cards. As Blake and the Barstool crew worked through the packs, they would often stop and talk about the player they just pulled. When Udonis Haslem's card popped up, Blake shared some very high praise.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma Once Again Takes A Shot At The Haters: "I Knew I Matured When I Didn't Embarrass Someone I Could've Destroyed"

Kyle Kuzma was drafted with the 27th pick in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft. Being a late first-round pick, not many expected him to blossom into anything more than just a role player. Fortunately for him, the Lakers were going through a major change during that time and he got a lot of opportunities to showcase his talents.
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have Nixed Blockbuster Nets Trade

By all accounts, Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. According to Stephen A. Smith, he could have been in Brooklyn if not for Kevin Durant. On First Take earlier today, Smith shared that there was a possibility of the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving in a package for Simmons, but Durant ultimately nixed the idea.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Thunder Trade Features Intriguing Wing To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers revamped their entire roster this offseason. They will have more new faces on their team this season than any other team in the NBA. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only players that are coming back from last season's roster. While there will be a ton of new faces, there are some that have at least played with this group previously.
NBA
The Spun

Warriors Player Is Reportedly Refusing To Get Vaccinated

The Golden State Warriors could reportedly be without one of their top players for home games this season, barring a change in vaccination rules. According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is refusing to get vaccinated. The former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick will reportedly only get the vaccine if he's forced to.
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Inviting Former Nets, Knicks Guard Theo Pinson To Training Camp

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have reportedly signed free agent wing Theo Pinson for training camp, which tips off next week. The 26-year-old guard previously played with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report Pinson's pact with the Celtics on Wednesday morning. He'll be a longshot to make the roster, joining Juwan Morgan and Luke Kornet as players set to attend camp without any guaranteed salary, but could be a candidate for Boston's one remaining two-way contract. Pinson had a solid four-year collegiate career at UNC, and was the starting shooting guard when the Tar...
NBA
seehafernews.com

NBA Expected To Announce It Won't Mandate Vaccination For Players

The N-B-A is expected to announce this week it won't mandate vaccinations for players. Published reports in The Athletic also indicate the league won't test fully-vaccinated players on a regular basis. Other reports suggest almost 85 percent of the league's players have had both shots – or, the Johnson and...
NBA
RealGM

NBA Players Won't Be Required To Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

The NBA will be unable to enact a COVID-19 vaccine mandate as the union has messaged that any proposal that mandates vaccination remains a "non-starter." The NBA and NBPA continue to negotiate aspects of COVID-related protocols and procedures for the upcoming season. NBA referees and most NBA staff are mandated...
NBA

