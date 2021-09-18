Potts, Gopher defense dominate Buffaloes

University of Minnesota

A strong performance from the Gopher defense and Trey Potts' three touchdowns earned a convincing 30-0 victory over Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

The game was headlined by the Gopher defense, which held the Buffaloes to 63 yards for the game. With their first sacks of the 2021 season, the defense paved the way for the rout.

Potts opened the scoring for Minnesota with a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. His second touchdown of the day helped Minnesota go into the locker room with a 13-0 lead at halftime.

Potts' third touchdown of the game put Minnesota ahead 20-0 in the third quarter. Ky Thomas added another touchdown in the fourth to cap off a day where Minnesota ran for 262 yards on the way to an easy victory.

The Gophers (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) will host Bowling Green next Saturday.