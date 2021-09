Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby played hias best game of the season and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett turned the football over three times as the Broncos outlasted Pitt 44-41 at Heinz Field on Saturday. Eleby threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns and LaDarius Jefferson ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns to lead a Western Michigan offense that Pitt has problems stopping during the entire game. Pickett, who passed for 382 yards passing and six touchdown passes against Western Michigan, fumbled away the football twice and threw an interception.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO