Braves bid to stop skid vs. Giants

Frustration continues to mount for the Atlanta Braves who dropped their fourth straight game Saturday night to the San Francisco Giants. It was another frustrating night at the ballpark for the Braves who again had their chances but were unable to come up with a timely hit. Alex Wood was activated from the COVID list prior to the game but was sharp retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced. The only Brave to reach over the first three innings was Travis d’Arnaud who was hit by a pitch in the second.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO