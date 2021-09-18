Braves bid to stop skid vs. Giants
The Atlanta Braves and host San Francisco Giants are looking for the comfort of a merry-go-round when they continue their series on Saturday night, one day after a heart-pounding roller-coaster ride in their opener. The clubs combined to use 38 players in the Giants' 6-5 win in 11 innings Fridayin a battle of division leaders. The game was decided after pitcher Kevin Gausman delivered his first career sacrifice fly to end a back-and-forth game that featured five homers -- including two big ones ...www.giants365.com
