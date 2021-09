Kansas football will face a tough challenge Friday night as they travel to Conway, South Carolina, to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. As it sits, the Jayhawks are 26.5 point underdogs, seemingly unfamiliar territory for the new head coach Lance Leipold. A spread this high isn’t uncommon for the Jayhawks as of late, but just last year, they were favored to win against this same Coastal Carolina team. In fact, the Chanticleers were underdogs in the last two games against the Jayhawks–they would go on to win both games.

