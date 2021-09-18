CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Aviation experts say now is perfect time for career in aviation

By Julio Avila
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Rb8v_0c0QzU4700

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- Reginald Booker is a student at Elizabeth City State University, but his future is about to take off​.

"I'd love to be a captain for a major airline," Booker told News 3.

He's a flight student with Elizabeth City State University's aviation program.

"Growing up I've always wanted to travel," Booker said. "I've had a love for aviation since I was very young, living in Atlanta, going around Hartsfield-Jackson, seeing all the jumbo jets and things like that."

Aviation experts say now is the perfect time to get your wings. That's because of the recent pilot shortage due to airlines laying off pilots during the pandemic.

"And we also have pilots who are up for retirement," Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, Dean of the School of Science, Aviation, Health, and Technology, said. "So 50 percent, if you check any airline's roster, 50 percent of pilots are coming for retirement in a few years."

A report from the Federal Aviation Administration said in the next 20 years, it predicts domestic passenger service will grow about five percent each year so pilots are needed. Of course, you'll need to study and train, and if you've never flown before then you may start with a small four-seat plane.

ECSU showed us their fleet of small planes. Inside, one can see the yoke -- equivalent to a steering wheel in a car --, the knobs, and many buttons. It may appear intimidating but ECSU certified flight instructor Brenna Daniel said practice makes perfect.

"It can be pretty intimidating," Daniel said. "It seems like a lot at first but once you have everything together it's actually pretty easy to fly an airplane off one of these."

Daniel graduated from the program and is helping train new students as a CFI. Being a CFI also allows her to also rack up flight experience and hours. Those hours will eventually to a pilot's job with the airlines.

"Some come in with a little bit of time but the normal student is 0-time," Daniel said.

Daniel flew News 3 Reporter Julio Avila in her plane, showing him the ropes of flying in a small plane. Aviation programs can cost 10's of thousands of dollars, even up to $100,000.

This program, Dr. Rawat said, is "less than $32,000. I don't think you can get kind of deal anywhere else."

"I would say just take that first step and do it," Booker said.

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

How 9/11 forever changed the aviation industry

The attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, dramatically reshaped America’s aviation industry. In the days following, speculation also spread over where the pilots involved were trained to fly. Nineteen militants associated with the Islamic extremist group Al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes on 9/11, carrying out attacks that killed 3,000 Americans. Early reports...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Aviation Operations In The Air and On the Ground on 9/11

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A possible hijack was in progress. American Airlines Flight 11 was flying at 41 thousand feet, heading southbound in the vicinity of Albany, New York. We spoke with the Air Traffic Manager of New York Air Route Traffic Center from 9/11, who is now an...
BAY COUNTY, FL
Daily Montanan

Huge uptick in ‘air rage’ against flight attendants during pandemic

Flight attendants have been subject to unprecedented harassment about masks and more during the pandemic, and a U.S. House panel on Thursday heard the raw details of those “air rage” incidents. While there’s no hard data, the leader of the flight attendants’ union said the most aggression appears to occur in Southern states where there’s […] The post Huge uptick in ‘air rage’ against flight attendants during pandemic appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Business
Elizabeth City, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecsu#Cfi
SPY

The Best Carry-On Luggage for Every Sort of Traveler

Picking a go-to carry-on bag has become a science. With airlines continually upping the number of people and luggage on their planes, carry-on sizes have become smaller and more strictly enforced. And with the high price of checked luggage, you always want to make the most of that carry-on space with a great bag and smart packing. When picking a carry-on bag, you have a few things to consider. The first is what you’ll be using the bag for, be it business, vacations, weekend trips, etc.  Second, be sure to pick a bag that works for both domestic and international flights if...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Airbus Unveils a 4-Passenger Electric Air Taxi to Help City Dwellers Get Around Town

After spending most of its history focused on flying travelers between countries and continents, Airbus now just wants to help commuters get around town. The European aerospace company unveiled a brand-new flying taxi called the CityAirbus NextGen earlier this week. Heavily informed by Airbus’s past eVTOL concepts, the zero-emission aircraft has two main focuses: running quietly and covering short distances quickly. Airbus isn’t getting out of the jumbo jet business anytime soon, of course, but the announcement of the electric aircraft represents a significant commitment to the burgeoning urban air mobility sector—yet another indicator that air travel is shifting rapidly and seismically. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
CNN

Here's what to expect when the US opens its borders

(CNN) — The announcement that vaccinated foreign nationals will be allowed back into the US in November after an 18-month ban was welcome news for families struggling with cross-border separations, airlines itching to relaunch long-haul routes, and eager tourists and industry insiders. Trip planning is already in the works, too:...
U.S. POLITICS
insideflyer.com

Green Aviation – From Mirage To Reality?

Green aviation is not about flying less, but about flying better (and possibly more)…. In 2019, Airbus celebrated its 50th anniversary by redefining its role in society by pledging to become a pioneer in sustainable aerospace for a united world. At the 2021 Airbus Summit in Toulouse, the contours of this ambitious goal began to become visible, with a number of sessions on the wide range of topics and challenges in the wake of the industry’s decarbonising efforts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Austonia

British Airways resuming flights from Austin to London after 17 months

Austinites will once again be able to take a nonstop flight to London as Austin-Bergstrom International Airport resumes transatlantic travel this fall. Starting Oct. 13, British Airways will offer its direct flight from ABIA to London-Heathrow Airport three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The airline, which has been operating in Austin since 2013, had halted service at the start of the pandemic over a year ago.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Miami

Miami International Airport Ranked Best Mega Airport In North America By J.D. Power

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport has been ranked the best mega airport in North America for passenger satisfaction by the J.D. Power 2021 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. The annual study measures overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large, and medium North American airports by examining six factors: Terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage, and retail. “We can all be proud that Miami-Dade County is home to the best mega airport for customer satisfaction in North America!” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “MIA’s top priorities are maintaining the safety and security of...
MIAMI, FL
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy