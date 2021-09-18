CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine County, MT

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122, 134, 135, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120, 122, 134, 135, 136 and 137. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...New fire starts would spread toward the north and northeast.

