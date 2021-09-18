Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-19 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT SUNDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph then become northwest by midnight. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.