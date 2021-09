Mondesi went 0-for-3 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 12-10 loss to Oakland. The infielder has now stolen bases in consecutive games after going five contests without a theft. Mondesi is 9-for-10 on the basepaths in 21 games this season. He's posted a .253/.291/.560 slash line with six home runs, 15 RBI and 13 runs scored across 81 plate appearances. While he was initially eased back into the lineup since returning from an oblique injury, he'll make his fourth straight start Thursday while manning the hot corner and batting fifth. Mondesi will likely continue to benefit from the occasional day as the designated hitter to relieve some of the injury risk of playing the field.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO