After 18 long innings, the Philadelphia Phillies scored a run in an MLB game last night, ending their scoreless streak that started in the 6th inning of Sunday’s loss to the New York Mets. It was a scoreless streak that would make Steve Carell’s character in “The 40 Year Old Virgin” proud. And no, they were not facing Cole, Scherzer, or deGrom. Their 18 inning home-plate-touching drought came at the hands of the Mets bullpen and the Baltimore Orioles. Now the Mets pen isn’t terrible; they boast a 3.98 bullpen ERA, good for 13th in baseball. 4 scoreless innings facing them is just a slow offensive night. In a vacuum, that performance probably wouldn’t even raise an alarm for a team. But the Phillies didn’t pick it up the next night.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO