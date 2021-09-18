Nevada County Pageant & Talent Competition Winners, Contestants
The day started out with bright smiles and some amazing talent as contestants took the stage for the Nevada County Fair Pageant and Talent Competition. Seven different categories wowed the judges and entertained the audience while contestants graced the stage with charm and artistry. This year a new award was announced which gave one contestant a cash prize. In honor of the late Paula Ledbetter, the Lift You Up Award was established and gifts one contestant $200 sponsored by Pafford Medical Services. The first annual Lift You Up Recipient was Zoie Wright.swark.today
