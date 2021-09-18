Nevada County Pageant & Talent Competition Winners, Contestants

The first official Lewis County Fair event for 2021 was the Queen’s Pageant, which was held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in the ballroom of the historic Masonic Temple on Main Avenue in Weston. This event was open to the public. Under the direction of Pageant Director Lauren Hinzman, 21 young ladies were vying for different titles this year. Five lucky contestants were crowned and will spend the next year as the “official faces and ambassadors,” traveling throughout the state of West Virginia, promoting the Lewis County Fair. Contestants in the Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Preteen divisions competed in two phases of competition, “fair wear” and “party wear.” However, the competition was a little more involved for the Teen and Queen divisions, as they began the day by completing a personal interview with the panel of judges. Later, they competed in cocktail wear, evening gown, and fishbowl question/onstage interview. The judges’ scores from these phases of competition were tabulated, and the young ladies scoring the highest were crowned the winners.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO