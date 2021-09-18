Rangers AHL affiliate, Wolf Pack re-signs D Jeff Taylor

The Wolf Pack announced another signing on Friday for the upcoming season as defenseman Jeff Taylor returns with an AHL Deal for one year. The 27 year old is entering his third season with the organization and provides additional depth on the blue line for Hartford. In the last two seasons, Taylor spent time mainly in the ECHL with the Maine Mariners (2019-20) and Jacksonville Icemen (2020-21). Despite an already crowded blue line, Taylor will be a good option for the Wolf Pack if the organization suffers injuries or multiple call ups. You could never have enough depth.