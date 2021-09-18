Jaguars' Laquon Treadwell: Moved up from practice squad
Was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Treadwell actually got to work with starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence more than just about any other pass catcher during the preseason given the team's bizarre choice to delay the No. 1 overall pick officially being named the starter until late August, but it's hard to imagine he'll actually get many snaps given the healthy array of Jaguars wideouts. Expect the Jaguars to elevate Treadwell again next week with a real decision regarding his roster status coming in Week 4.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0