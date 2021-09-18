CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Signed to active roster

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbdullah signed a contract with the Vikings on Saturday. Abdullah actually played a crucial role in the Week 1 contetst, registering as many snaps as nominal backup Alexander Mattison, but saw just three total touches in the contest. Practice squad call-up rules would have forced the Vikings to officially sign Abdullah to the active roster as soon as next week had they elevated him a second time, so this designation isn't exactly surprising.

