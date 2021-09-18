CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers’ Dre Greenlaw fined $5,169 for unsportsmanlike conduct during pick-6 vs. Lions

By David Bonilla
49erswebzone
49erswebzone
 6 days ago
223 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Injured San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been fined $5,169 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his pick-six of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during Week 1, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As the NFL insider notes, that was a brutal play for the 49ers linebacker. Not only was he fined, but he re-tweaked a groin injury that he had been dealing with for weeks.

