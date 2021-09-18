49ers’ Dre Greenlaw fined $5,169 for unsportsmanlike conduct during pick-6 vs. Lions

It’s officially gameday, and while expectations for the 2021 Detroit Lions remain relatively low, there’s not quite like the excitement of the first NFL Sunday of the season. And for the Lions, Sunday denotes the embarkment of a new era. Dan Campbell is here in all of his charismatic glory, and he brought a coaching staff with him that does inspire some true hope. Whether that hope will be cashed in this year, next year, or maybe never at all is very much to be determined, but that’s what makes this whole darn thing—especially Week 1—so much fun. We have no idea what’s about to happen, but by 1 p.m. ET, we’re all going to be glued to our televisions to see.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO