CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Road Trip: Week 4

hornsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, I decided on doing something different. I chose to cover the Texas School for the Deaf's football game against Veritas Academy. What is a better way to get inspired by the game of football than to see young adults with such a passion for the game?. In addition...

www.hornsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
chatsports.com

SDA Week 2: Hawkeyes, Longhorns Building Momentum

It may be a few weeks too early for thoughts of the College Football Playoff, but you can't blame teams such as Iowa and Texas for considering the possibility. While many teams—including conference leaders Ohio State and Oklahoma—struggled with opponents that most saw as easy outs, the Hawkeyes and Longhorns delivered confident statement wins in Week 1. Now, both face tough tests in competitive non-conference rivalries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hornsports.com

No. 15 Longhorns stunned on the road, fall to Arkansas 40-21

On Saturday, the Longhorns looked lost in Fayetteville as the Razorbacks trounced Texas with a 40-21 win. Having fallen behind 16-0 by halftime, and not showing much promise in the second half, it would be difficult for the Longhorns to hang their hat on any aspect of Saturday's contest. From...
ARKANSAS STATE
hailstate.com

Leach Previews First Road Trip

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Mike Leach held his weekly press conference on Monday to preview the Bulldogs' matchup at Memphis on Saturday. Below are the quotes from Leach's press conference.  . Head Coach Mike Leach - Sep. 13, 2021. Q: How would you assess how Will Rogers played?. ML: I thought...
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Gwinnett Daily Post

Meadowcreek falls in road trip to unbeaten East Coweta

SHARPSBURG – Meadowcreek couldn't recover from a disastrous first quarter against a strong East Coweta football team in a 36-13 loss Friday night at East Coweta. An interception for a touchdown, a blocked punt and an errant high shotgun snap by the Mustangs (1-3) gave the host Indians (4-0), who are coached by former South Gwinnett coach John Small, a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, and they never looked back.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Courier News

Wonder Boys make first road trip today

An old football adage says that the biggest improvements for a team during the season come between the first and second games. Both, the Arkansas Tech and East Central football teams are hopeful that rings true for their respective programs as they each suffered a loss in their season-openers. Thank...
SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

BONE: Weekly recruiting thoughts

Will USC firing Clay Helton increase the Tide's chances with five-stars like Domani Jackson and Mykel Williams?. Elijah Pritchett took his fourth visit (in the last six month) to Alabama this past weekend. He will announce a decision on September 28. Has the Crimson Tide moved ahead of Florida State, others?
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

September recruiting notes from the road in Texas, Louisiana

For most weeks from the back end of August through the holidays, Rivals is the source of recruiting intel and evaluations from the top games in high school football. In case you missed it, here's the season-opening batch of takeaways, including Mater Dei's visit to Duncanville (Texas) and more on five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart, among others.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#American Football#Veritas Academy#Tsd#Defenders#Tapps#247sports#Texas A M
chatsports.com

On a Rerouted Road Trip, Aaron Rodgers Looked Disoriented

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Saints’ home game that was scheduled to be held Sunday amid climate-controlled pandemonium in New Orleans was instead staged in dryer-vent conditions in north Florida before hordes of fans wearing foam blocks of cheese on their heads — and yet somehow all that seemed downright normal compared to what was transpiring on the field.
NFL
247Sports

Daley is excited for his first road trip as a Hokie

After playing 31 defensive snaps for Virginia Tech in the season opener against North Carolina as a backup to Keonta Jenkins, Vanderbilt transfer Tae Daley received the first start of his Virginia Tech career on Saturday against Middle Tennessee State. In the 35-14 victory, Daley was targeted three times, giving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
underdogdynasty.com

2021 Week 3 Preview: Rice Owls @ Texas Longhorns

Texas (-26) ESPN FPI: Texas has 97.4% chance to win. Last meeting: Texas 48, Rice 13 — September 14, 2019. “Why does Rice play Texas?” is a quote embedded in one of America’s most iconic monologues. Former president John F. Kennedy uttered those words right before stating the more renowned sentence, “We choose to go to the moon!” in an iconic 1962 speech at Rice Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Trojan

USC prepares for road trip to Washington State

After a 42-28 defeat to Stanford Saturday night, USC athletic director Mike Bohn relieved former head coach Clay Helton of his duties after six seasons and named associate head coach Donte Williams as interim. In his first practice as head coach, Williams echoed the positive energy from Monday night during...
STANFORD, CA
chatsports.com

Texas Rangers Week 24 Recap: A Winning Road Trip!

Week 24 record: 4-1 Series record: 14-28, 4 split. I want to start by saying, there wasn’t a week 23 recap because my uncle passed away last week and I debated on writing one this week because I’m still processing it all. However, my uncle loved the Rangers. He was one of the biggest reasons I got into the game and I have him to thank for my bobblehead collection. He would’ve loved to see them have a successful road trip and a stellar week like they did, so let’s recap shall we?
BASEBALL
shoredailynews.com

Hokies head to Morgantown for first road trip of 2021

Tech returns to home of former BIG EAST rival for first time since 2005. Following two home wins to start the season, Virginia Tech football will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia for a noon matchup with West Virginia Saturday on Fox Sports 1. The Hokies (2-0) are ranked No. 15...
MORGANTOWN, WV
elizabethton.com

Cyclones set for first big road trip to Grainger

The Elizabethton Cyclones had to take a deep breath after Friday night’s bruising contest against the Daniel Boone Trailblazers as Coach Shawn Witten and his team managed to squeeze by the Blazers in a battle that took the full 48 minutes to determine the outcome. Elizabethton (2-1, 0-1) gets back...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
jcsentinel.com

Panthers set for long road trip

The Woodville football team’s region features some lengthy road trips for traveling teams. The Panthers make the longest of their road trips this week. Woodville (0-4, 0-2) travels to Walker County to take on Class 1A Region 7 foe Sumiton Christian Friday night at 7 p.m.. The shortest route mileage...
WOODVILLE, AL
hornsports.com

The Good, Bad & Ugly Following the Dismantling of Rice

There is only so much to extract from Saturday's game again the Rice Owls, but there was a lot of good in the game for the Longhorns. First, games like these can be easy to overlook and Texas didn’t get caught doing that. When you drum a team 58-0, it is always a good night on the turf. The Longhorns were able to get back to what they do best - running the football. This is critical moving forward in order for Texas to achieve their goals for the season. The Longhorns had 427 yards on the ground and averaged over 10 yards a rush. The focal point of Steve Sarkisian's offense was manifested last night, and the offensive strategy moving forward is clear. Big 12 play starts next week and the verdict is still out on if they can run the ball against quality conference opponents.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy