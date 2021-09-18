CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simu Liu Allegedly Once Compared Pedophilia to Being Gay on Reddit

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

Marvel’s newest action hero actor, Simu Liu, allegedly once compared being a pedophile to being gay — which he likened to a genetic mutation and an illness … and something he was sympathetic toward. The lead star of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is in the crosshairs...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

epicstream.com

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Under Fire After Racist and Sexist Comments Resurface

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's already safe to say that Canadian star Simu Liu is Hollywood's latest breakout star and the unprecedented success of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings pretty much catapulted his career to heights previously unbeknownst to him. However, just as Simu's acting career is finally taking off, the actor is being dragged into several controversies that are bringing up comments he made from several years back.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Actor Simu Liu Hates That Fans Have Discovered His Now Viral Stock Photos

After the massive box office success of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the internet is digging deep into the background of the film’s star, Simu Liu, who apparently hates the fact that some fans have discovered the actor used to model for stock photos prior to his big break as a hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Under Fire For Controversial Reddit Comments

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lead star Simu Liu is under for controversial Reddit comments he’s made in the past. The film debuted earlier this month to stellar reception from both fans and critics and managed to make a decent dent in the pandemic box office as well. Now, as Marvel’s latest enters its third weekend, Simu Liu’s controversial Reddit comments have surfaced.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Hilariously Reacts To Fans Compiling His Stock Modeling Photos

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has stormed into theaters, dominating the box office and breaking records-- as Marvel movies are wont to do. MCU fans are loving the latest entry into the universe and especially Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu. The MCU has a new star and new character that will be a significant part of the next phase of storytelling. And Liu hilariously reacts to fans compiling his stock modeling photos.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Simu Liu
HuffingtonPost

Simu Liu Reveals Story Behind Pre-Fame Stock Model Photos That Have Now Gone Viral

Stock model photos of Simu Liu before he was famous are going viral following his star turn in the new Marvel movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. Liu opened up about the images — for which he posed as a construction worker, Zumba class attendee, at work in an office and more — on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”
CELEBRITIES
at40.com

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Was Pete Wentz' Stunt Double In 'Centuries' Video

Before Simu Liu was doing his own stunts in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, he was taking punches for Pete Wentz in Fall Out Boy's gladiatorial "Centuries" video. Yup, that's right. Marvel's latest star was once Wentz' stunt double. And he was so excited about it that he posted a picture of himself and the bassist on Twitter in 2014 with the caption: "That time I was a stunt double for @petewentz"
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Internet Is Accusing Simu Liu of Being Problematic Based on Old Reddit Threads

When Marvel released Shang-Chi, fans were eager for a new silver-screen heartthrob in the MCU. Actor Simu Liu, who plays the titular character, instantly won fans over with his laid-back charm and endearing meme-ability. However, on Sept. 16, 2021, people on Twitter began to decry Simu as problematic after a series of his alleged Reddit threads from 2015 resurfaced with controversial content.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Years-old Reddit Posts From an Account Belonging to Simu Liu Go Viral

Screenshots from an old Reddit account purported to belong to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu have gone viral after resurfacing on Twitter. The Reddit account that’s being tied to Liu, u/nippedinthebud, is no longer online. But screenshots tied to the account were posted on Twitter Thursday night with screenshots from r/aznidentity, a subreddit that has shared anti-Black sentiments in the past and has been linked to Men’s Rights Asians, a group often known for harassing outspoken Asian women.
INTERNET
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu: What To Watch To See More Of The Marvel Movie Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The latest actor to become a Marvel movies star is Simu Liu, who leads Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (now in theaters) as the titular martial arts master, who is hitting the big screen for the first time since his comic book debut in 1973. For some audiences, this new, action-packed adventure flick may be their first introduction to the Chinese-born, Canadian-raised 32-year-old actor, but some others may be scratching their heads trying to remember where else they might recognize him from. The following list of movies and TV shows may act as a much-needed refresher of Liu’s career for the latter or a refreshing exploration of it for the former. We shall start with his first collaboration with a fellow Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cast member.
TV SHOWS
