Thousands pack Leechburg's Market Street for 10th annual Pink Day

Pink Day was poppin’ in Leechburg, with organizers of the 10th annual celebration hoping to bring in nearly $30,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Crowds packed the Market Street business corridor to browse dozens of food and craft booths, listen to two live bands and sport their brightest pink ribbons in a show of support.

“It’s fantastic to see our town come alive and support such a good cause,” said Candi Stewart, a volunteer for nine years.

She expected up to 5,000 people to show up throughout the day, saying “it stays busy the whole time, until we pack up.”

Organizer Sherry Price said the event brought in nearly $130,000 total over the first nine years.

That’s including about $27,000 last year despite not having the in-person gathering. T-shirt sales and smaller fundraisers during the covid-19 pandemic brought in about $9,000 and an anonymous donor tripled it to $27,000.

Not too long after Pink Day was founded, Price said she “got tossed into volunteering and it became a passion.”

This year, the event took on extra special meaning after Price was diagnosed with breast cancer. After successful treatment, Price said she is cancer free and thankful to be among the celebration.

Started as a grassroots effort, Pink Day has grown into one of the town’s signature events.

Two stages are set up with live music. More than 85 vendors fill the blocks with shaved ice, food trucks, hand-poured soy candles, raffles and a dunk tank, among other things.

Performances included the Leechburg Area High School marching band and cheerleaders, Sandra Lynn’s School of Dance, Big House Pete Acoustic, Gary Prisby, Jay Michaels, Risen to Save, Miss Freddye & Her Blues Band, Lenny Collini 4Pak, Edgewood, Jess Sides Band and Belly Dance by Malissa.

Taedem Banichar, a senior at Leechburg Area High School, manned a booth with candles and paintings made by students. It was a good way to raise awareness of young talent and also a fitting way to give back to the community, she said.

“I’ve never done it before and it’s been a lot of fun to meet people,” said fellow student Jasa Oliver, a junior at Leechburg. “It feels good to be out here helping.”