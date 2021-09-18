CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leechburg, PA

Thousands pack Leechburg's Market Street for 10th annual Pink Day

By Tawnya Panizzi
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1Wd7_0c0QuGqY00

Pink Day was poppin’ in Leechburg, with organizers of the 10th annual celebration hoping to bring in nearly $30,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Crowds packed the Market Street business corridor to browse dozens of food and craft booths, listen to two live bands and sport their brightest pink ribbons in a show of support.

“It’s fantastic to see our town come alive and support such a good cause,” said Candi Stewart, a volunteer for nine years.

She expected up to 5,000 people to show up throughout the day, saying “it stays busy the whole time, until we pack up.”

Organizer Sherry Price said the event brought in nearly $130,000 total over the first nine years.

That’s including about $27,000 last year despite not having the in-person gathering. T-shirt sales and smaller fundraisers during the covid-19 pandemic brought in about $9,000 and an anonymous donor tripled it to $27,000.

Not too long after Pink Day was founded, Price said she “got tossed into volunteering and it became a passion.”

This year, the event took on extra special meaning after Price was diagnosed with breast cancer. After successful treatment, Price said she is cancer free and thankful to be among the celebration.

Started as a grassroots effort, Pink Day has grown into one of the town’s signature events.

Two stages are set up with live music. More than 85 vendors fill the blocks with shaved ice, food trucks, hand-poured soy candles, raffles and a dunk tank, among other things.

Performances included the Leechburg Area High School marching band and cheerleaders, Sandra Lynn’s School of Dance, Big House Pete Acoustic, Gary Prisby, Jay Michaels, Risen to Save, Miss Freddye & Her Blues Band, Lenny Collini 4Pak, Edgewood, Jess Sides Band and Belly Dance by Malissa.

Taedem Banichar, a senior at Leechburg Area High School, manned a booth with candles and paintings made by students. It was a good way to raise awareness of young talent and also a fitting way to give back to the community, she said.

“I’ve never done it before and it’s been a lot of fun to meet people,” said fellow student Jasa Oliver, a junior at Leechburg. “It feels good to be out here helping.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leechburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Market Street#Shaved Ice#Cancer Research#School Of Dance#Big House#Save
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy