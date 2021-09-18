CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Claypool Fined For Unsportsmanlike Conduct Against Bills

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChase Claypool’s wallet is a little bit lighter after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week One win over the Buffalo Bills. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Claypool has been fined $8,354 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Bills last Sunday. Presumably, that fine stems from Claypool pulling Bills’ safety Micah Hyde off...

