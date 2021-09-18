CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Johnson posts scary statement following Bellator Grand Prix withdraw

By Raphael Garcia
Cover picture for the articleAntony Johnson forced to withdraw from upcoming fight. Bellator has been doing well and continued to bring in bigger names that fans recognize. Anthony Johnson was one of those names as he was added to the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix and fought his way into the Bellator light heavyweight title picture. Unfortunately, he revealed news on Saturday that he has to pull out of the fight and lose out on that important opportunity.

bjpenndotcom

Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix gets shakeup with Anthony Johnson out, Julius Anglickas in

The ongoing Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix got a shakeup with Anthony Johnson out and Julius Anglickas stepping into his place. On Saturday, Johnson took to his social media to reveal that he has been forced to withdraw from the Bellator 205lbs tournament, though he did not disclose the reason for his withdrawal. Johnson was actually set to fight Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov next month as part of the tournament semifinals, but that won’t be happening anymore. Instead of Johnson fighting Nemkov, he is out of the tournament, and Bellator has called upon the tournament alternate Anglickas to fill Johnson’s spot in the tournament. In fact, Anglickas will now fight Nemkov for the Bellator belt next month. Bellator officially announced the change this weekend and Anglickas confirmed it, too.
Vadim Nemkov
Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson out of Bellator World Grand Prix title fight with Vadim Nemkov because of illness

The Bellator World Light Heavyweight Grand Prix has lost another fighter. Anthony "Rumble" Johnson has been forced out of his semifinal bout with Vadim Nemkov due to an undisclosed illness. The fight, which was also for the light heavyweight championship held by Nemkov, was set to be the main event of Bellator 268 on Oct. 16. Sources confirmed the news to CBS Sports after MMA Junkie was first to report.
Julius Anglickas to Face Vadim Nemkov in New LHW Grand Prix Semifinal at Bellator 268

A Bellator press release describes it as the “chance of a lifetime” for Julius Anglickas. Originally an alternate in the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix, Anglickas will step in for Anthony Johnson against reigning 205-pound champ Vadim Nemkov in the Bellator 268 main event on Oct. 16. Promotion officials announced the new semifinal pairing after Johnson was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an undisclosed illness.
Julius Anglickas Gets Chance of a Lifetime as the Grand Prix Alternate Replaces ‘Rumble’ Johnson in BELLATOR 268 Main Event Against World Champion Vadim Nemkov on Oct. 16

NO. 5 RANKED LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT JULIUS ANGLICKAS GETS CHANCE OF A LIFETIME AS THE GRAND PRIX ALTERNATE REPLACES “RUMBLE” JOHNSON IN BELLATOR MMA 268 MAIN EVENT CLASH AGAINST WORLD CHAMPION VADIM NEMKOV ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16. THREE ADDITIONAL PRELIMINARY CONTESTS ALSO NEWLY ANNOUNCED FOR EVENT AT THE FOOTPRINT CENTER IN...
'Rumble' out of Bellator grand prix, Nemkov gets new opponent

Anthony "Rumble" Johnson has withdrawn from the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix due to an illness, the promotion announced Saturday. Johnson was scheduled to headline Bellator 268 against champion Vadim Nemkov in the tournament semifinals. "Really wish I could go into detail about how ill I truly am," Johnson wrote...
