Anthony Johnson posts scary statement following Bellator Grand Prix withdraw
Antony Johnson forced to withdraw from upcoming fight. Bellator has been doing well and continued to bring in bigger names that fans recognize. Anthony Johnson was one of those names as he was added to the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix and fought his way into the Bellator light heavyweight title picture. Unfortunately, he revealed news on Saturday that he has to pull out of the fight and lose out on that important opportunity.fansided.com
Comments / 0