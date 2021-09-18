Ready to be Steady: Fall Prevention Program at Fisher-Titus
September 20 to 26 is National Rehabilitation Awareness Week. This week we are proud to celebrate our dedicated rehabilitation professionals at Fisher-Titus and recognize the exceptional care they provide to patients in our community. Our Rehabilitation Team includes specialists with advanced training in Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Audiology/Hearing, Pediatric Therapy, Cancer Rehabilitation, and Athletic Training. Therapy is customized for each individual patient and reflects the best evidence-based practices in the rehabilitation field.norwalkreflector.com
Comments / 0