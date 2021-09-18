Ready to be Steady: Fall Prevention Program at Fisher-Titus

Haley McCracken, Project Self-Sufficiency will address positive and adverse childhood experiences during new workshop series.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency announces the October launch of a new workshop and discussion series, “Pizza & PACEs”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs). Trauma experts and guest speakers will address the impact of adverse childhood experiences on social, emotional, and cognitive development, and offer tips and strategies for building resiliency. The interactive workshops will be held on Mondays, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., October 4th and 18th, November 1st and 15th, and December 6th. Pizza will be provided; advance registration is required. All attendees must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

