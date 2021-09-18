Cheswick Eagle Scout opens dog park in Agan Park in honor of dad

August Tabacheck of Cheswick gives a speech about his Eagle Scout project August Tabacheck of Cheswick gives a speech about his Eagle Scout project in front of a crowd of more than 100 people on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. He spearheaded the Daniel R. Tabacheck Memorial Dog Park in Agan Park in Springdale Township.

Springdale Township — A Cheswick Boy Scout fulfilled his mission of helping the community and honoring his dad through opening a dog park for his Eagle Scout project.

Residents can bring their dogs for a fun time at the new Daniel R. Tabacheck Memorial Dog Park at Agan Park in Springdale Township. Dogs can socialize, climb and roam freely around the the 50-yard by 50-yard fenced area. It has a double gate so that dogs can enter and leave in an orderly manner.

August Tabacheck, 17, unveiled his project Saturday at 9 a.m. in front of a crowd of more than 100 residents from the Lower Valley. Tabacheck named the park after his father, who died in 2018.

“Although Dad isn’t here to celebrate this special occasion with us,” August said, “he will always be rooted in the park. Happy birthday, Dad.”

August’s mother, Colleen, enjoyed seeing how motivated August was to create something for his dad.

“I am super proud of him,” she said.