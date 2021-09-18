Go for the Gold in Homer supports Special Olympics

Daryle Jennings was on top of his game Friday morning, going from car to car, greeting people and handing out coupons at the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through line in Homer. Jennings, a Homer athlete who participates in the state Special Olympics, was joined by members of the Homer Police Department to collect donations during Go for the Gold, an event that sees local law enforcement agencies team up with Special Olympics New York to raise funds for the games, said Officer Charles Smiley of the Homer Police Department.