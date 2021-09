The West Virginia Mountaineers hosted Virginia Tech in an old Big East rivalry on Saturday, and WVU hung on for a 27-21 victory. WVU nearly blew a 27-7 lead at home, but in the end the Mountaineers were able to pick up a Top 15 win, which was desperately needed in Neal Brown’s third year on the job. While there are things to be excited about in Morgantown, there are still concerns for a team trying to take that next step as a program.

