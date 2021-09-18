CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

What Should We Expect From Toronto Maple Leafs Newcomers?

The Toronto Maple Leafs added a number of players this offseason and it'll be interesting to see how they perform this year. If the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be successful this season, they're going to have to relay on their depth. Obviously, the core-four is going to carry the ship in the playoffs, but their bottom-six and potential back-up goaltender is going to have to help them win games during the regular season.

