Flood Advisory issued for Tallapoosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Tallapoosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over the past several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Alexander City, Dadeville, Jacksons` Gap, New Site, Northern Lake Martin, Eastern Lake Martin, Hillabee Creek, Wind Creek State Park, Dare Park, Susannah Crossing, Eagle Creek and Maxwell Gunter Recreation Area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.