EcoFlow off-grid portable power stations and solar panels up to $350 off, deals from $299
Today we are taking look at some solid price drops on the EcoFlow portable power stations. If you’re looking to power your off-grid adventures and trips out in the wild, for a limited time you can get up to $350 in savings on a range of EcoFlow power gear from its weekender power station all the way up to its flagship DELTA Solar Generator bundle. EcoFlow’s power gear is highlighted by X-Stream fast charging, USB-C connectivity, and the ability to charge between 10 and as many as 13 devices at once while staying completely off-grid. Head below for a closer look at today’s EcoFlow price drops.electrek.co
