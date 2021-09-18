CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Right now you can pre-order the new Apple iPad from Walmart for $30 off the MSRP

By Christine Persaud
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8liA_0c0QrnbM00
Save $30 on the new Apple iPad at Walmart. Apple

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Apple products infrequently go on sale, and it's rare that a new model is discounted before it even officially launches. But that's the case with this amazing deal from Walmart that lets you pre-order the 64GB space grey version of the new 10.2-inch ninth-generation 2021 model Apple iPad for just $299, which is $30 off the MSRP of $329.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Better still, if you sign up for a Walmart+ membership for $12.95/mo. or $98/yr., you'll also get free shipping on the tablet along with other benefits like free grocery delivery, discounts on prescriptions and mobile scanning from your phone when shopping in store.

The ninth-generation iPad, which Apple announced at its big event on September 14, will officially be available starting September 24. But you can pre-order it now directly from Apple for $329. Even retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have it on pre-order for the full MSRP of $329.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AozHi_0c0QrnbM00
Apple's newest iPad will be available starting on September 24. Apple

The new iPad comes loaded with the latest OS, iPadOS 15 and Apple's A13 Bionic chip, which is faster and better at multitasking. It also has improvements like a better 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Center Stage during FaceTime calls that keeps you centered in the frame at all times during a video call and compatibility with the 1st-gen Apple Pencil for sketching, jotting down notes or more easily navigating documents and webpages. It also offers twice the storage of the eighth-generation iPad. Thanks to iPadOS 15, you'll also be able to enjoy more enveloping spatial audio during FaceTime calls, a new Portrait mode, the addition of the Translate app and more.

If you're in the market for a new iPad, the latest 2021 edition is already incredibly affordable in comparison to other iPad entry price points. Add to it this deal that saves you an extra $30 while getting a brand-new iPad right out of the gate and it's a welcome surprise.

Get the Space Gray 10.1-inch (2021) Wi-Fi 64GB Apple iPad from Walmart for $299 (Save $30)

Sign up for Walmart+ for $12.95/mo. or $98/yr.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Right now you can pre-order the new Apple iPad from Walmart for $30 off the MSRP

Comments / 2

Related
CNET

Don't buy a new TV at the wrong time. Here's when prices will drop

Are you looking to buy a new TV, but want the best price possible? Don't worry, the next best time to purchase is approaching. Prices for screens big and small follow a regular annual cycle, and knowing that cycle can save you some money or at least anxiety about getting ripped off. Here's the pattern: New TVs are announced at CES in January. Current model year TVs start shipping in the spring and summer, and that's when they're at their most expensive. In other words, those fancy 2021 TVs cost more right now than they will a little later in the year.
ELECTRONICS
goodmorningamerica.com

These 5 laptops are still in stock and on sale at Walmart

With Labor Day weekend upon us and back-to-school shopping coming to a close, it’s time to save big on electronics. Walmart is running its Labor Day sales with deep discounts site-wide as parents and students scour the web to find electronics. Labor Day sales traditionally are the last big chance...
ELECTRONICS
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Apple Pencil#Apple Recommendations#Reviewed#Center Stage#Facetime#Tiktok
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
Pekin Daily Times

Do you own an iPhone or iPad? Update your Apple devices right now.

Do you own an iPhone? Update it right now. Apple has released an emergency software patch after researchers uncovered a security flaw that could allow hackers to secretly install spyware on your Apple devices even if you do nothing, not even click on a link. The spyware can then eavesdrop...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Fitbit, Apple Watch 5 get sweet discounts at Amazon today

If you’ve been curious about smartwatches, this is the time to grab one. Right now at Amazon, you can get the Fitbit Charge 4 for just $130, marked down $20 from its regular price of $150. Or choose the Apple Watch Series 5 with stainless steel case and sport band in gold for just $459, marked down from its regular price of $749 for a huge savings of $290. Prime members will get free two-day shipping and returns on these smartwatches. Perfect for tracking daily activity and exercise, keeping in touch on the go, streaming music, and more, smartwatches are wearable tech that can benefit anyone.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect plus top offers available now

Walmart's Black Friday deals aren't too far off with Black Friday just two months away, and this year we expect Walmart's Black Friday sale to be the biggest we've seen yet. Easily one of the best Black Friday sales of the year, Walmart's biggest holiday sale offers site wide discounts on pretty much every type of product you can think of. From deals on electronics to sales on beauty products, Walmart's Black Friday sale will cover thousands of products and bring massive discounts site wide.
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPhone 13 price and preorder: How and when to buy Apple's new phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. After months of rumors, the iPhone 13 is finally coming -- Apple announced its latest phone Tuesday at its annual iPhone launch event, code-named "California." Soon, you'll be able to get your hands on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Preorders begin Friday, Sept. 17. (more details below).
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

254K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy