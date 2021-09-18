Quadri honored before Mandel, Proctor win Quad Games run

WATERFORD — Highmark Quad Games director Kelly Latimer recalled her favorite memory of the late Joyce Quadri. The chaos of the moment made that easy. "My first experience of Joyce was near the finish for the Quad bike," Latimer said. "She must have taken out every (orange course) cone on her way to the parking lot. They were stuck up in her tire well. They were spread out all over the street. Someone laughed and said, 'Joyce Quadri's here!'"