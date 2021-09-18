CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Whiskey Review: Buzzard’s Roost Peated Barrel Rye

By Carin Moonin
thewhiskeywash.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Buzzard’s Roost. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.

thewhiskeywash.com

Comments / 0

Related
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: ASM American Single Malt Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by ASM Whiskey. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: The Irishman Founder’s Reserve and Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Walsh Whiskey is the home of Writers’ Tears and The Irishman, a more mainstream brand that spans at least 8 expressions of Irish whiskey. Today we look at two of the most widely available bottlings, a traditional blend and a single malt. Both carry no age statement. Let’s dig in.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Angel's Envy Finished Rye Review

This is a left-field rye whiskey and one that, after tasting, you'll be able to pick out from a mile off during a blind tasting. Finished in rum casks, the expressive rye begins with heavy doses maple syrup, brown sugar, cloves, and cinnamon aromas, and basically every other baking spice you can imagine. The palate takes a similar path but manages to deliver even more intensity. But this bottle if you’re a fan of winter-spiced desserts or perfumed candles. You’ll love it.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Tattersall Distilling Port Wine Barreled Straight Rye Whiskey

Tattersall Distilling Port Wine Barreled Straight Rye Whiskey Review. Arriving in Oct. 2021, this cask "finished" release spends the final two years of maturation in port barrels. Those vessels have had a profound influence on the final spirit, noticeable from the get-go via its vibrant red reflections. The aromas and flavors land with punchy gusto, delivering a complex and nuanced experience. Pronounced earthy and vegetal notes mean it will win over just as many Scotch drinkers as those who normally opt for rye or bourbon.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Massachusetts State
vinepair.com

Michter's 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye

Michter's 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye Review. Chances are, you will never find this bottle selling for its $170 MSRP, nor will you likely encounter it on store shelves, such is the reputation it's built up among whiskey collectors. If you do, however, and if you're in a financial situation where you can afford any inevitable mark-up, the quality of this whiskey absolutely delivers. Tart, juicy cherry aromas meet wafts of fresh herbs on the nose, and continue well onto the finish. The palate serves layers of complex flavor, developed during a decade of oak maturation, while the silky texture and gentle spice further contribute to what is an incredible drinking experience. Worth the hype? You'll bet it is.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Blue Run Spirits Unveils Its First Rye Whiskey

Blue Run Spirits recently released its first ever rye whiskey: the Blue Run Kentucky Straight Golden Rye Whiskey. The Blue Run Kentucky Straight Golden Rye Whiskey is a small-batch whiskey coming from 91 select barrels, bottled at 95 proof. Each bottle can be identified through a green neck strip with gold accents indicating the bottle number and the date it was bottled.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Barrell Craft Spirits Seagrass Rye Whiskey

We should probably start by acknowledging that there’s a lot going on with this rye, but the complex final blend works — and wonderfully so. Composed of American (Indiana and Tennessee) and Canadian rye whiskeys, each spirit is separately finished in Martinique Rhum Agricole casks, apricot brandy casks, and Madeira barrels. As you might expect, the final profile is not that of a “classic” rye, but the balance achieved and the unique flavor profile is nothing short of remarkable. All of the different casks can be identified in the blend, but none drown out rye's own distinctive profile. Bravo!
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Frey Ranch Straight Rye Whiskey

For a relatively young and small operation, that Nevada's Frey Ranch distills, ages, and bottles every ounce of this 100-percent rye is applaudable. Even more remarkable is the fact the producer also grows all of the winter cereal used in the mashbill. Best of all, however, is that the spirit delivers. This carefully crafted rye serves precise doses of herbaceous and peppery notes. The palate oozes with character and lands with vibrant energy. Add this bottle to your collection now.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#Restaurants#Food Drink#Beverages#Bourbon S Bistro#Scottish#Scotch#Takeaway
thewhiskeywash.com

Michigan’s Iron Fish Distillery Has New Whiskeys To Offer

Iron Fish Distillery has announced the release of its Estate Series, a line of spirits 100% distilled and aged at on-site, many of which use at least 51% grain grown on the company’s 120 acre farm. Standing as Michigan’s first distillery operating on a fully functioning farm since prohibition, Iron...
MICHIGAN STATE
drinkhacker.com

Review: Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Years Old

Julien Van Winkle III, by all accounts the godfather of today’s bourbon hysteria, put the family name on more than just bourbon. While the annual 15-, 20-, and 23-year-old bourbon releases are some of his most sought-after inventions, a slightly lesser known, but no less coveted, rye whiskey sits among the “Pappy” lineup. The Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Years Old first appeared in 1997, back when Julien was bottling sourced whiskey from his family’s former distillery, Stitzel-Weller, and other undisclosed, now shuttered distilleries. According to well-reasoned rumor online, the Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye bottled between 1997 and 2016 was some mix of rye produced by Cream of Kentucky and/or Medley Distillery. Some Buffalo Trace-produced rye may have found its way into that blend as early as 2012, after Julien signed on with the distillery to produce the Pappy line going forward. It’s also reasonably assumed that the pre-2016 releases contained whiskey as old as 19 years, despite the age statement on the label, all of which was tanked in the early 2000s to arrest the effects of barrel aging. If you are lucky enough to be sitting on one of these pre-Buffalo Trace bottlings, you can discern the many possibilities online yourself using the batch code on the label. A friend shared his bottle with me recently, and I couldn’t help but commit my affection for this one to words.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Pinhook 'Hard Rye Guy' Straight Rye Whiskey Review

Contract distilled at the Castle & Key distillery in Kentucky, this is an expressive rye that quickly entices. An intense blend of stone fruit, toffee, and eucalyptus aromas begin the show, while the palate lands with impeccable balance and energy. Its concentrated, complex flavors promise to elevate your next Manhattan or Sazerac but it also shines when sipped neat.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Interview: Becoming ‘One’ With Metallica’s Whiskey Brand

Rob Dietrich, the man at the helm of Metallica’s Blackened American Whiskey, has become “One” with the spirits and now has a “Masters of Whiskey Series” on the market. At the beginning of this story, the Blackened whiskey brand was born from a heavy metal collaboration between legendary Master Distiller...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thewhiskeywash.com

Ruddell’s Mill Emerges With A New Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

The Covered Bridges Whiskey Company recently added a Kentucky Straight Rye to its flagship brand, Ruddell’s Mill. Launched following the company’s release of its Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the new bottling is derived from a high rye mash bill and a touch of malted barley, according to the brand. It is a mash bill that’s said would’ve been common in the late 1700s. Kentucky Straight Rye is a small batch whiskey, with individually numbered bottles and a batch number on each label, and is non-chill filtered and bottled at 94.4 proof.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

50's Pop Star-Themed Whiskeys

South Carolina-based spirit maker Grain & Barrel Spirits have announced the launch of the 'Elvis' range, a new line of whiskeys that pay tribute to the beloved musician, Elvis Presley. The range features two new expressions -- a rye and a classic whiskey -- both with a 45% ABV. The...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Bardstown Bourbon Company Fusion Series #5

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Bardstown Bourbon Company. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Irish Distillers Unveil Method And Madness Rye And Malt Irish Whiskey

Irish Distillers recently announced the launch of Method and Madness Rye and Malt, the first aged experimental distillate created at the company’s innovation hub in Midleton, the Micro Distillery. Methods and Madness Rye and Malt is described by the brand as a distillate-driven Irish whiskey with floral notes and spicy...
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

The Lakes Distillery’s Latest Whiskymaker’s Edition Matured In French Oak

The Lakes Distillery, located in England, recently unveiled the fourth release in The Whiskymaker’s Edition series, Bal Masque. The expression is described as complex and aromatic, being first matured in French oak casks. The Lakes Distillery’s whiskymaker, Dhavall Gandhi, used the concept of “masquerade” to influence the Bal Masque edition....
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Elijah Craig 18-Year-Old Single Barrel Review

A highly coveted, limited-quantity fall release, Elijah Craig 18-Year-Old defies the laws of physics. While its aromas and flavors show clear signs of lengthy oak maturation, the overall profile oozes elegance and freshness. Rather than becoming tired over time, this aged whiskey has developed complex layers of fruit, spice, and oak, which come together in harmonious sips. It should be noted that the MSRP ($130) is significantly lower than the price listed above, which represents the average you'll find it listed online for. If you encounter a bottle at MSRP, don't think twice. And if you're willing to spend a little extra, rest assured that the whiskey delivers.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old

Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by The Macallan. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy