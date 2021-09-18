Top 5 Picnic Sweets!

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePicnics during lockdown are the new normal social interaction and the best way to see your vaccinated friends. Bring along a delicious sweet that's easy to share! From mini key lime pies to blood orange friands, delicious sweet slices and tarts, you will up your picnic game with delicious treats!

www.notquitenigella.com

Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
whitehallledger.com

RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Sausages and Peppers Country Style

As the weather cools, hearty meals often take center stage. Home cooks may have plenty of go-to recipes to feed their families and guests. But expanding your culinary horizons can lead to some new family favorites. Sausage and pepper dishes exist in many different cultures, and can be found everywhere...
knuj.net

Meaty Pasta Casseroles

This recipe is so easy, and will feed a crowd. You can make this recipe the way you like by adding extra garlic, or more cheese. 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) Italian diced tomatoes. 1 jar (23-1/2 ounces) Italian sausage and garlic spaghetti sauce. 1 jar (16 ounces) chunky mild...
onceuponachef.com

Peach Cobbler

This rustic peach cobbler is made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit topping. Classic peach cobbler is a rustic dessert made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade biscuit topping, baked until the fruit is tender and bubbling and the topping is golden and crisp. The dessert is a delicious way to use up all your summer peaches, as well as any other fruit you’d like to mix in (blackberries would be wonderful). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream on top.
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
eatwell101.com

12 Delicious Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes

Looking to make some delicious low-carb breakfast recipes? Well, you cannot go wrong with this list of 12 recipes for low carb breakfasts. Every single one of our breakfast recipes is tasty, quick, and healthy. Scroll down for the best low carb breakfast recipe, packed with nutrients. Enjoy!. Low-Carb Breakfast...
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
thespruceeats.com

Hash Brown Casserole With Sour Cream

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This delicious hash brown casserole is perfect for a large brunch or dinner, or take it along to a potluck gathering. It comes together by using sour cream and two types of soup: cream of celery and cream of chicken.
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Fall Blizzard Lineup Is Here with 7 Flavors

It's almost that time of year. The AC goes off, your sweaters go on, and pumpkin spice invades menus across the board. Resident soft serve maker Dairy Queen is no exception. DQ's fall lineup is here with the highly-anticipated return of the fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Blizzard. While more than a...
williams-sonoma.com

5 Easy Air Fryer Recipes For Super Speedy Meals

Let’s talk about air fryer recipes for a minute. Maybe you think you know the drill: You can make small-batch fries! Or wings! Whee! But wait: You can also incorporate more vegetables into your life. Air fryer cookbook author Ben Mims told The New York Times that veggies are one of the very best things to cook in one of these wonderful gadgets. “Especially the soggy ones.” (Think: okra; zucchini; summer squash; eggplant.)
614now.com

New Gourmet sandwich eatery opening next week

We just found your new favorite sandwich spot, Columbus. McGinnis’ Grill—a new food truck launched by longtime Columbus chef John McGinnis —opens on Sept. 23, and it’s bringing a full slate of original sandwiches you need to try this fall. For more info on the background of McGinnis and his...
Mashed

Emeril Lagasse's Go-To Pasta For Family Dinners

Who doesn't love pasta? From oozy baked ziti to veggie-loaded pasta primavera to fluffy pillows of ricotta ravioli, we'll chow down on this satisfying carb any day. And we're not alone: Over in Italy, the country most associated with the pasta we know and adore, the average citizen forks down a whopping 55 pounds of pasta per year (via South Florida Reporter). Here in the United States, the figure is a still-respectable 20-ish pounds per year (via Food Business News).
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
thepioneerwoman.com

Pecan Pie Bars

Not all pecan pie lovers love to make pie, let alone bake. Making pie crust from scratch takes patience and planning and, if we're being honest, is easy to mess up. These pie bars are here to help. With a brown butter press-in shortbread crust, they're significantly easier (no chilling, rolling or crimping!) without sacrificing any of the classic gooey flavor. But, if you're looking to shake things up, we've got some delicious flavor twist ideas:
localeben.com

Potato Soup

I walked back in the kitchen after this soup had been simmering for an hour and it smelled just like a cozy Autumn day at home. This recipe for potato soup simple and delicious. As the original recipe states, it is especially good for people who grow their own vegetables.
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
Gin Lee

Baked spaghetti

Baked spaghetti prepared to be baked.Virginia Watkins. The one thing, well, one of the things that I love about this recipe is that I can do all the preparation for it in advance and then pop it in the oven to bake later on. For example, you can do all the prep work the night before and have the spaghetti bake all ready to place in the oven the following day. Believe me, it's so much better than frozen tv dinners.
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
browneyedbaker.com

The Weekend Dish: 9/18/2021

We’re still having some humid days close to 80 degrees here, so I am MORE than ready to usher in sweatshirt and hot cocoa weather! I spied highs in the 60’s next week, so I’m obviously thrilled 🤩. Do you have anything on your fall bucket list for this year?
